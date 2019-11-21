search
2019 is set to Become Earth's Second-Hottest Year in Record

Current historical global annual temperature readings revealed that 2019 could become Earth's second-hottest year in record.

Sumbo Bello Nov 21, 2019
Shutterstock

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we may be living through the planet’s second-hottest year on record.

The world is getting warmer every day. For reasons that range from human emissions to natural variabilities, thermometer readings have risen steadily for a while now.

A previous NASA analysis revealed that Earth‘s average global temperature has risen by roughly 0.8 degrees Celsius since 1880. Furthermore, nearly 66 percent of the warming occurred since 1975, and at a rate of about 0.15 to 0.20 degrees Celsius.

Now an NOAA report suggests that we may be experiencing one of the hottest years on record.

According to the report, there’s an 85 percent chance that 2019 will become the second-hottest year in the NOAA data set. While there’s a chance of slipping to third place, it’s 99 percent certain that 2019 will be in the top five warmest years of the globe.

The report reads:

“Based on current anomalies and historical global annual temperature readings, it appears that it is virtually certain that 2019 will be a top 10 year, consistent with a strong propensity since 1988 for recent years to be initially ranked as a top 10 year.”

How 2019 is the Second-Hottest Year on Record

According to NOAA and NASA, 2016 is the warmest year on record. However, 2019 has been a year of exceptionally high temperature in some parts of the world.

For example, the land and ocean temperature in the Northern Hemisphere‘s departed from the average +2.18 degrees Fahrenheit this October. As a result, the month is tied with 2015 as the hottest October on record.

Similarly, the Southern Hemisphere land and ocean temperature have become the third warmest on record, behind 2015 and 2018.

Also, NOAA noted that most parts of the globe, including the North and Western Pacific Ocean and northeastern Canada, experienced the warmest temperatures on record.

According to the scientists, this long-term trend is a result of an increase in greenhouse gases emission. As you already know, fossil fuel burning is the primary contributor to these toxic gases.

Be that as it may, Washington Post points out that NASA and NOAA track global temperature in slightly different manners. While the NOAA leaves out parts of the Arctic in its estimation, NASA doesn’t.

The Arctic is currently warming at more than twice the rate of the rest of the world. That means the global temperature could be slightly more than the NOAA data suggests.

For all we know, this could be the hottest year on record.

Read More: Forget Climate Change, Call it Climate Disruption

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

