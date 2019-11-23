search
Science 4 min read

21 Amazing, Fun, and Weird Facts About the Human Body

The human body is a well-oiled machine endowed with incredible capabilities and characteristics. Here are some of the amazing and fun facts about your body.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Nov 23, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

As science keeps advancing, we keep learning more about the amazing potential of the human body. More discoveries shed light on new facts of the body we didn’t know about or update old ideas and values.

Check out this body facts list we compiled for you. If there are any facts, you think we got wrong, or you know of other awe-inspiring facts about the human body that isn’t on this list, hit the comment section!

21 Fun, Amazing, and Weird Facts About the Human Body

1. Humans are bioluminescent. Our eyes just can’t detect the glow because it’s too weak.

2. With over 400 types of scent receptors, the human nose can detect 1 trillion different smells at least. Previously, the number of perceivable odors was thought to be at around 10,000.

3. The skin is the largest organ in the body, accounting for about 15 percent of your total weight.

4. Goosebumps on the skin of human ancestors helped their hair to stand up, making them appear more intimidating.

5. If a roll in the hay feels like a workout, it is! However, don’t count on sex to shed that much of weight because you only burn an average of 3.6 calories a minute.

6. The human tongue is a muscular structure made up of eight interwoven muscles, similar to an elephant trunk.

7. After bone marrow, hair is the second fastest thing that grows on the body, with about 6 inches per year. Male hair grows faster than female hair.

8. The belly button hosts a “rain forest” of bacteria species.

blood vessels in the body
Shutterstock

9. Stretched end to end, the total length of all blood vessels in the circulatory system would about 100,000 miles, enough to wrap the Earth four times.

10. If you thought blood vessels are long, think again! Uncoiled and stretched, all the DNA in the human body would be 10-billion-miles long. Enough to reach the Sun and back 61 times.

11. The eye can distinguish up to 10 million different colors.

12. The brain feels pain from over the body but not from within itself, and it survives up to six minutes after the heart stops.

13. The human brain is estimated to be able to handle more than one exaFLOP or a billion billion calculations per second. Although scientists aren’t sure about the brain’s top speed. For comparison, the most powerful supercomputer in the world right now is IBM Summit, with a max speed of 200 petaflops, or 20 percent the brain speed.

14. When awake, the brain generates 10–23 watts of electricity, enough to power a light bulb.

A hand holding a lightbulb
Shutterstock

15. Humans are the best long-distance runners on Earth. Ancient humans used to chase after prey until it fell from exhaustion.

16. In a sense, you’re half a banana. The human body shares 50% of its genes, not DNA, with bananas and other plants. Although sometimes used interchangeably, there’s a difference between DNA and genes. Genes are a small part of the DNA.

17. But your genetic makeup is 99.9 percent identical to the person next to you.

18. If printed on paper, your genetic code would span around 262,000 pages or 175 large books. Only about 500 pages of those would be unique to you (0.1 percent).

19. In the morning, you are a little taller than at night by up to 1 inch. Probably it has something to do with all the pressure exerted on the joints during the day. A NASA astronaut came back, after spending a year in the ISS, two inches taller than his identical twin brother.

20. The resolution of the human eye is estimated to be 576 megapixels.

21. After every ten years, you’re almost entirely a new person from a cellular point of view! Your body regenerates itself, except some parts like the brain and tooth enamel, every seven to ten years.

Read More: Fooling Brain Into Thinking Your Body Is Working Harder Than It Is

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

In just a few years, insects as a whole could entirely disappear from this planet. | Pexels
Science 4 min read

Future Insect Decline Could Lead to Total Environmental Collapse

Zayan GuedimShare
CRISPR Cas9 | NIH Image Gallery
Science 3 min read

Researchers Develop new Genetic Barcoding Technology to Track Gen...

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Culture 6 min read

What if Half of Life in the World Vanished at Once?                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk's Neuralink Project is "Coming Soon"                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Lobintz | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Connect your Brain to a Computer with Matrix Tech                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Single-Celled Organism Could Bridge Simple and Complex Life   

Zayan GuedimShare
As technology advances, our role within society may soon begin to change entirely. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Humans and Technology: Where to Draw the Line                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

A Big Step Closer to 3D-Bioprinting a Human Heart                       

Zayan GuedimShare
We used to be good at art. | gerasimov_foto_174 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Early Human Development: Biggest Discoveries in the Study of us

Zayan GuedimShare
Studying the nature of chimpanzees could give insight not only on ourselves, but on the future of AI communication. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

New Study on Chimpanzees Sheds Light on Nature of Communication

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.