5 Underrated Social Media Platforms to Boost your Online Presence

There are currently 2.62 billion social media users. Theoretically, that’s 2.62 billion people your social media marketing campaign can reach.

In 2019, you would be insane not to make the most of the marketing opportunities social media has to offer. With 50 percent of marketers agreeing that social media improved their sales, every business, no matter how big or small, should be investing time and energy in social media marketing.

The obvious candidates most marketers target are Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Snapchat. These social media platforms should be part of your marketing campaign. However, lesser-known platforms should not be underestimated.

Of course, the most popular social media platforms will have the most users. On the other hand, they also have rigorous algorithms that can work against your marketing efforts.

New businesses or smaller startups can really struggle to be seen on large social media platforms. It can be difficult to ensure that your content reaches your audience. It can also be almost impossible to make sure that your content is helping you to expand your audience.

Being a small fish in a huge pond isn’t always the most effective way to raise brand awareness. Your business might be more visible on a smaller site, which is likely to make your marketing campaign all the more effective.

Underestimated social media platforms could open you up to a whole new customer base. They also provide a place to enhance user engagement and build brand credibility.

So let’s get to it, here are five social media platforms that are extremely under-rated when it comes to building your online presence.

1. Pinterest

Why it’s useful: You can showcase your product, build links, and easily get your brand name out there.

Having a Pinterest account for your business is a great way to showcase your products. Every Pinterest post gives you an extra opportunity to link to your website. If your product is a service, you can still use Pinterest to build your online presence. On the platform, you can share snippets of information and expertise in the form of infographics.

Take Micheals, the craft store, as an example of successful Pinterest marketing. The company has really mastered the art of using Pinterest for online marketing. They create boards with craft ideas for different occasions. These boards provide their target audience with limitless inspiration and ideas. But, where will their Pinterest followers get the necessary supplies for their DIY projects? Micheals of course!

On Pinterest, you can showcase how your potential customers can use your product or services while increasing your brand’s online presence.

Top tips for using Pinterest for establishing a strong online presence:

Create boards specifically relating to your industry, product, and niche.

Make sure any original images you add are in portrait format .

Ideally, images for Pinterest should be 736 pixels wide or a 2:3 aspect ratio.

Read More: 5 Reasons why your Brand Should use Pinterest

2. Quora

Why it’s useful: Quora is a place to establish your brand identity and show-off your industry expertise.

Perhaps it’s because Quora is quite different from the usual social media sites, but its marketing power often goes unrecognized.

For those who are unfamiliar, Quora is a social media platform that runs on sharing knowledge and active engagement.

You can create a profile that outlines your expertise, professional resume, and education history. A major benefit of having a Quora profile is that it’s an extra opportunity to establish yourself or the leader of your brand as an expert in your niche. Then you can build up credibility and connections by answering questions and engaging with other users.

Quora offers a place where you can get your voice out there, which is essential to building brand identity. Questions asked on Quora can be professional, personal, or about personal experiences so they can really help you to demonstrate your business’s core values and tell your story.

SEO expert Neil Patel often answers questions on Quora which has helped him to position himself as an industry expert. As you can see above he has answered 278 questions which have been viewed 1.7 million times. He is a great example of someone who has used Quora to strengthen their online presence.

Quora also provides your customers with an additional place to turn to for advice or inquiries about your products or services.

The more interesting and informative your answers are, the more ‘upvotes’ they will get allowing your message to reach a wider audience.

Another brilliant feature of Quora is that it lets you link keywords to applicable pages, such as your company’s website or blog. This is not only good for link-building but helps to drive traffic to your website.

3. Facebook Messenger

Why it’s useful: Chatbots allow you to improve customer service, the plugin can be integrated into your existing website.

The biggest advantage of using Facebook Messenger to build your online presence is that it offers chatbot opportunities that can be integrated into your website.

Using efficient chatbots can help to create a community feeling and create a better customer service experience on your website.

If customers don’t get help from brands when they ask, they won’t return to your business. In comparison, when customers get the help they need, they feel valued and will remember dealing with your company as a positive experience. This is why Facebook Messenger is a wonderful social media platform that can cultivate a loyal customer base that comes back for more.

On the Facebook Messenger Plugin website, you can choose options that suit your site. They offer everything from simple buttons to pop-up windows. Try to integrate the Facebook messenger app so that it blends in well with your existing website. That means aesthetically and in regards to user experience.

4. Flickr

What it’s good for: Reaching your demographic, directing traffic to your website.

Images are powerful tools when it comes to building your brand’s online presence. That’s where Flickr really comes in handy.

Many marketers may be under the impression that Flickr is nothing more than an online collection of photos. However, this view is misconceived.

As well as being the perfect place to showcase high-quality imagery and infographics, Flickr offers topic-based image and discussion groups. This means that brands can easily reach their target audience who are most likely to be interested in your products or services. The discussion groups also provide an extra opportunity for engagement and fostering a community.

Flickr allows you to include links back to your website and descriptions with your photos. This lets you build brand awareness and encourages other users to follow your links.

Perhaps what is most useful about Flickr is that it pre-targets your particular demographic with minimal effort on your part.

Read More: 7 Websites to Get Free Stock Videos for Your Content

5. Minds

Why it’s useful: Minds is more transparent than other social media sites, and offers new influencer marketing opportunities.

Minds is a recent newcomer on the social media scene, and, so far, it’s making waves. Founded by Bill Ottman, Minds is doing things a bit differently to your traditional social media platforms. Minds uses blockchain technology to ensure optimal transparency and attracts users using a cryptocurrency.

Read More: Minds Uses Blockchain and a Decentralized Platform to Revolutionize Social Media

Promoting your business on Minds could give you that edge and showcase that you’re ahead of the trends. This is especially important if you’re in the tech, online, or SEO business.

Being on Minds could also open your business up to a whole new world of influencer marketing.

Another thing that makes Minds stand apart from the usual social media platforms like Facebook is that they don’t use audience targeting. Minds also doesn’t use surveillance to offer “personalized ads” like Twitter and Google do.

This means that you have more control over where your content goes and harnesses trust between your brand and your target audience.

Read More: Why Most Paid Ads Fail

Although Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn are social media powerhouses when it comes to boosting your online presence, there’s no harm in broadening your horizons.

When it comes to social media marketing, thinking outside the box could really pay off. Taking the road less traveled and experimenting with less popular (and less crowded!) social media platforms will maximize your chances of success. And who knows, you might just find the niche market you’ve been looking for!