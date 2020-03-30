5 Ways to Save Time in Your Content Creation Process

As a content creator, you understand the tremendous amount of work that goes into completing a single piece. But, you also probably know that if you could save time in your process, you’re saving money and resources as well.

From idea generation to writing headlines, researching, and finding the perfect image, you should spend your time wisely.

Not to complain, but in a world where time is money, we don’t want you to leave a lot of money on the table.

In this article, we give you five ways you can save time in your creative process.

Using just one or two of these tips will save you a tremendous amount of time. You can thank Edgy Labs later.

Ways to Save Time in Your Content Creation Process

1. Create a Content Calendar

Creating content is no easy feat. Idea generation is equally painful at times.

The last thing you’d want to add to the creative process is brainstorming ideas on the same day as you’re piecing content together.

Always plan at least a month’s worth of content ideas in advance. We’ve already covered 7 Tools to Help You Generate Content Ideas.

You should be able to generate enough ideas by employing these tools.

Decide on a tool to organize your ideas like CoSchedule. CoSchedule can help you save time by allowing you to program your topics in advance.

It will also allow you to add the sources you may need for your content into your calendar. Knowing what you’ll be creating in advance means you can subconsciously program the content even before you start the actual creation.

Ultimately, this will save you several hours.

2. Structure Your Process

We all have different creative processes.

Some of us create and edit on the go. Others prefer to work non-stop in one location and edit later.

Whatever your style may be, you must structure it in a way that is scientific and repeatable.

Structuring your process means you don’t do things randomly. You must have a laid-out plan of attack for effective content creation.

Part of giving your process a structure is setting goals and objectives. You need to know what you want to achieve.

A goal can give you a clear understanding of the things that you need to do. Ask yourself the following:

What time of the day are you most productive?

Do you prefer working in a crowded place or at your home?

How many hours do you allot every day for content creation?

How much time do you need for topic research?

These are just some questions that you could use to guide you in creating your process structure.

3. Automate Research

Every great piece of content starts with in-depth research. You want to give your readers the best possible content and not half-baked pieces with loosely asserted facts.

Researching for dozens of articles means sifting through countless sources, skimming through content, and narrowing them down. This can take quite a bit of time, even with the availability of great tools like Feedly.

What if there was a way to get this done with minimal effort from you and no compromise on the quality of research?

With Amazon’s Mechanical Turk, you can have multiple workers complete Human Intelligence Tasks within a very short time. Plus, you only have to pay if you’re satisfied with the results.

That’s a whole day’s worth of work that might only take less than an hour to complete with Mechanical Turk.

You may also use AI-powered tools that could minimize the amount of time you consume in completing your work.

For instance, if you’re a writer, you can use INK to optimize your content more efficiently. That’s without having to leave the INK editor to check on other SEO metric tools because INK already got that covered.

For a detailed list of other AI tools, you may refer to our article Top 7 AI Writing Assistants For SEO Content Creation.

4. Dedicate Time to Content

Content creation is a serious business. Don’t create only when you feel like it. You’ll end up procrastinating a lot.

Instead, set a particular time in the day to create. This should be when you think you’re the most productive. It’s different for everyone.

It could be the morning for one creator and nighttime for another. Make sure you set a time that works for you the best and stay consistent.

During this period, block out all distractions and focus only on the process. Put off the TV, leave your phone in a different room, don’t open extra tabs in your browser for Facebook and your favorite websites.

You’ll be able to achieve a lot in a very short time by working exclusively in your most productive hours.

5. Create an Improved Version of Existing Content

Creating original content is good. But, with millions of content generated daily, there’s a good chance your content has already been produced in one form or the other.

For this reason, sometimes, you don’t need to reinvent the wheel.

With tools like Buzzsumo, you can easily find existing versions of your content idea. Find the most successful one and create a better version of it.

What did the content miss? What comments were left by readers? Are the facts stated still valid, or have they been updated?

These questions and more will guide you through creating an improved version of the piece.

Ultimately, your improved version should perform better than the existing version if promoted well.

Time is Money

Always keep in mind that time is a valuable resource. Using your time doing unnecessary processes could also mean wasting money and resources.

However, there’s always a way to improve your process. That’s regardless of how you approach content creation.

If you follow our tips, you’ll see that there’s a better way to trim the time you spend polishing your content. But, while you can take a detour, never do it at the expense of your content’s quality.

There’s no point streamlining your process if the quality of your content will suffer. Quality is just as important as time. It’s necessary to strike a balance between the two.

Again, if you get smart about your content creation process, you’ll be able to produce high-quality content in a short time. If you need more tips, refer to our article 5 Content Creation Mistakes That You Need To Avoid.

Read More: 10 Content Writing Tips For Beginners And Entrepreneurs