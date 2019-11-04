6 Content Distribution Tools for Growing Your Audience

If you believe that finishing an authentic piece of content means your work is done, you’re dead wrong. The next thing to do is work on your content distribution strategy to drive traffic to your page.

Content distribution is significant. What’s the point of producing the best high-quality content if no one sees it?

You need to provide your audience with valuable content while it’s still fresh and current. If it fails to reach your audience in time, it will lose value.

Don’t just wait around and hope for the best.

If you have ever felt that your high-quality content hasn’t received the attention it deserves, then it’s time to consider using these six content distribution tools.

Content Distribution Tools to Drive Traffic to Your Page

1. Outbrain

Outbrain is a platform that helps connect marketers to their target audience.

According to its website, Outbrain provides personalized recommendations using proprietary interest and behavioral data to their audience. Outbrain claims that it can help you capture your target audiences’ attention and inspire their next action.

Sounds great, but how does it work?

The platform offers users a pay-per-click model of content distribution to allow businesses to reach a wider audience.

All you have to do is sign up. Then, submit your content links or an RSS feed of your content. Outbrain then posts these links at the bottom of leading stories on well-established, authoritative media sites.

You may have come across links like this in your own reading or research. They are usually labeled ‘sponsored content’ or ‘related.’

This will help draw more eyes to your content and promote your brand. One significant benefit of Outbrain is that you can promote a wide variety of content via the platform. Whether its an article, video, infographic, or even a slideshow, Outbrain is the place to go.

On the other hand, Outbrain does not promote links to sales pages or your homepage.

Outbrain’s pay-per-click model starts at just $10, which is a bargain when you think of all the potential traffic and conversions you could gain.

2. Product Hunt

Product Hunt describes itself as a community of new product enthusiasts, makers, marketers, and investors.

When you join, you become part of a group that is ready to embrace any type of product. However, SaaS tools, apps, and ebooks are the most commonly promoted products on Product Hunt.

To join the platform, you have to create a personal account and become a contributor. Once that’s completed, you’re all set to post your products.

To attract an audience, you can write a landing page, tagline, and description on the platform. You will also need to provide a link to your product (sales pages are allowed!) and give a few high-quality images.

Product Hunt prides itself on being a community, so it is a wonderful place to increase your user engagement status.

On the platform, you can start conversations with your potential customers and other creators. You can also answer any questions or queries your audience may have and engage with your readers.

3. List.ly

Another excellent content distribution tool is List.ly. If you love lists as much as we do, then you’re going to like this platform.

List.ly provides an interactive tool that can help you create and share lists. Your lists can be anything from a playlist, product list, or even a resource list. What’s great about List.ly is that you can include articles, videos, and images in your listings.

Once you have curated the perfect list, you can embed it on your website or even share it on social media to maximize its reach.

You can even collaborate with other users on the platform, which provides an excellent opportunity to engage your audience.

Other users can contribute or suggest things to add to your list. They can also vote on what you should share on your list.

Other list makers can also repost your content to their lists, and you can even suggest it to relevant marketers. List.ly is an interactive, collaborative tool that can help you to distribute your content efficiently.

4. Quuu

Quuu is a content distribution tool that will help your business to grow your following on social media. It also can help you to promote your content to influencers.

Both influencers and content creators can sign up.

On Quuu, influencers will get suggestions while your content will be included in these suggestions. It’s a great way to make sure that your content reaches your relevant audience as the platform matches your content up with influencers in your niche.

To promote your content on Quuu, it has to be reviewed. Quuu isn’t the place for salesy product promotion, but authentic content that offers value to the audience is sure to get hundreds of shares.

5. Zest

Are you in marketing? Do you want to target online marketers with your content? If so, Zest is the perfect content distribution tool for you. Zest is an extension for Google Chrome that curates content that’s relevant to marketers and places it on new tab pages.

Zest aims to promote only authentic content that is useful and innovative. It helps content marketers to choose the best information to advertise to others in their industry.

Zest is made up of a community who can recommend content that they have found useful. Once a piece of content is approved, it’s then reviewed to determine if it’s good enough to share with the rest of the community. Then, it’s sent to the moderators who make sure it measures up to quality standards. This system ensures that valuable, high-quality content gets the promotion it deserves.

Zest also offers a “Content Boost” option. If your content has passed quality-control, then you can pay to get up to 10 times more exposure.

6. Taboola

Taboola is a content discovery platform that could help you to generate more leads and drive more traffic to your content. This content distribution tool works by recommending content to top publishers who could go on to further promote it.

All you have to do is submit your content links. Then, Taboola uses an algorithm to match up your content with premium publisher sites. Hundreds are participating, including NBC News, Business Insider, and USA Today.

Taboola also gives more control to the content creator. The platform provides complete visibility and editorial control to your team. This means you decide when content is updated, refreshed, and promoted. It also lets your viewers filter their searches so that it makes it easier for your content to reach the right people.

Taboola also provides useful analytics. This makes it easy for you to monitor your content’s performance so you can continue to improve.

Sometimes, even the best content needs a little help. These six content distribution tools will provide that extra push in the right direction, so your content reaches your target audience.

