7 Editorial Tools That Help Organize Your Content for Maximum Impact

If you’re a content creator or part of a team that creates content on a regular basis, you’ll realize files can quickly get scattered across the company pretty fast if not organized properly.

Having disorganized files as a team often will slow down the whole content creation process. In contrast, having a properly organized process will help you produce better content in a faster and more effective manner.

It is essential to streamline your content, and we’ve put together the right editorial tools to help you do just that.

7 Editorial Tools to Better Organize Your Content

1. Trello

The versatility of the project management tool Trello makes it an excellent editorial tool for content marketing.

Trello’s card system makes it easy to visualize and track the progress of tasks. You can quickly tell which tasks are pending and which ones are complete.

There’s a further option to assign checklists to cards. This makes it possible to track the percentage progress of tasks as well.

You can also create multiple boards for different aspects of your content marketing process. For example, you can have various boards for content creation and promotion and still be able to move cards across the different boards.

2. CoSchedule

Second on our list is CoSchedule, our in-house editorial tool. CoSchedule is a WordPress plugin that combines an editorial calendar with social media promotion capabilities.

With CoSchedule, you can schedule blog posts, add subtasks, assign to authors, and schedule them to go out to your social media profiles automatically once published.

3. Asana

Founded by Facebook Co-Founder Dustin Moskovitz, Asana is another excellent project management and team collaboration tool to try out to better organize your content marketing.

Similar to Trello, you can create projects, add tasks, set due dates, and track progress all with the power of Asana. The key difference is that Asana is less visual.

If you have a team of less than 15, Asana is free to use and costs $9.99/month per group member once you exceed that number.

4. HubSpot

A bit pricey at $200/month, HubSpot still remains one of the best editorial tools out there to level up your content marketing endeavors.

HubSpot is your one-stop-shop for everything inbound marketing. It is a centralized hub of tools for content creation and optimization, SEO, social media marketing, and analytics.

Finally, HubSpot allows you to automate most of your content marketing.

5. Kapost

Kapost is another excellent tool that will enable your content team to work together seamlessly while giving you the power to visualize your whole content process as well.

Kapost also provides you with analytics tools to find out how each content you’ve put out is performing in terms of views, shares, clicks, etc.

At a $3,500/month starting plan, Kapost is one of the most expensive content tools out there.

6. Google Calendar

Next is good ol’ Google Calendar. Google calendar is a simple yet effective way to create an editorial calendar.

By merely creating to-dos as events and inviting your team members to them, you can use google calendar as your free editorial tool.

7. Brightpod

Last but not least, Brightpod! Like most of the project management tools we’ve discussed, Brightpod lets you create projects, subtasks, assign deadlines, and also visually track the progress of projects.

What’s more, you can also automate repetitive tasks by creating workflows from them and applying them to future tasks.

What’s unique about Brightpod is that each team member gets their own dashboard, which still syncs across all relevant dashboards where their input is required.

In addition to being a project management tool, Brightpod is also a time-tracking tool, so teams can track in-app how much time they spend on tasks.

