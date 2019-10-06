search
Technology 3 min read

7 Materials That Make Asteroid Mining Worth it

Asteroid mining could provide the earth with many useful materials, including rare Earth elements. Luxembourg is one country keen on making that happen.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Oct 06, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com

Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com

In less than a century, the human population has almost quadrupled, going from 2 billion in 1920 to 7.5 billion today, and it is expected to soar to over 11 billion by 2100.

With Earth reaching its limits, sustaining the world population and ensuring economic growth could require tapping into resources beyond the planet, such as the Moon and near-Earth objects (NEOs).

Asteroids, the Low-Hanging Fruits of Outer Space

It’s estimated that of the 600,000 NEOs in the solar system, about 16,000 of them pass “close” to Earth–within 1.3 Astronomical Units. These NEOs range in diameter from few meters to tens of kilometers. in fact, many of them come closer than the Moon.

As leftovers from the formation of the solar system, near-Earth asteroids are rocky, irregular bodies that oftentimes contain gases and water in addition to minerals and other elements.

Although it may look like an idyllic place for a weekend hike, Luxembourg is the world leader in asteroid mining. | Shutterstock

Luxembourg, the tiny, landlocked European duchy, is becoming a world center for asteroid mining, and is taking steps toward that goal.

In 2016, the Luxembourg government signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with asteroid mining startup Deep Space Industries (DSI) regarding their prospecting, extraction, and commercialization of space resources.

What can be Mined From Asteroids?

The composition of asteroids, and NEOs in general, is determined by their distance from the sun. Closer ones are mostly carbon, while the far ones are mostly made of silicate. Apart from water and gases, NEOs are ripe with elements and rare metals that are becoming more scarce and expensive on Earth.

Metallic NEOs are mainly made up of a mixture of 7 minerals: mostly iron (about 80%), gold, nickel, iridium, palladium, platinum, and magnesium, with other rare elements, such rhodium, osmium, and ruthenium.

placeholder
Just remember, if you have to blow up an asteroid to save the Earth, don’t ride the nuke!

An asteroid could contain far more platinum than the richest mines on Earth. According to Goldman Sachs, a single asteroid 500 meters in length may contain up to 175 times more platinum than the output of all landmines worldwide in one year.

You could even imagine asteroids serving as a rest area for long space missions, where crews could refuel and get necessary supplies.

But, as we were taught by Moon Express, the legislative framework for space mining missions–at least, in the U.S.–hasn’t been ironed out. Countries interested in mining resources from NEOs may have to address this problem sooner rather than later.

Read More: How to Become an Asteroid Mining Trillionaire

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Image via Weibo
Culture 3 min read

China Unveils Massive Mars Simulation Camp                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Biosignature and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life               

Zayan GuedimShare
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Mission Concepts | NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center's photostream | flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Scientists Recreate Diamond Rain Formerly Found Only on Icy Plane...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image via NASA
Science 3 min read

The International Space Station is Infected With Non-Human Life

Zayan GuedimShare
Apparently, there's another dwarf galaxy hiding in between those two smudges, the Magellanic Clouds. | Fabio Lamanna | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

New Dwarf Galaxy, Hydrus 1, Discovered Housing Carbon-rich Star

Zayan GuedimShare
Phawat | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Why the Ocean is the Next Frontier for a Gold Miner                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Interstellar Dust Older Than the Solar System Found in Earth's At...

Rechelle AnnShare
Scientists just discovered a massive rogue planet outside our solar system which may give us insight into the nature of the border between planets and stars. | Image By Zakharchuk | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Astronomers Spot Gigantic Rogue Planet Near our Solar System 

Zayan GuedimShare
Computer visualization of TESS satellite | Image courtesy of NASA.gov
Science 4 min read

NASA's TESS Telescope: The Next Step in the Search for new…

Zayan GuedimShare
New solutions are needed to our propulsion problems if humans ever hope to achieve deep space travel. | Image By alvant | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How Two New Propulsion Systems Could Revolutionize Space Travel

Zayan GuedimShare
The discovery of the new Neptune moon Hippocamp increases the number of the planet's known orbiting satellites to 14. | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Hubble Space Telescope Images Uncover Existence of new Neptune Mo...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image by Triff | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

What the Wild 2 Comet Teaches us About Life's Origins               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Mary Pat Hrybyk-Keith/NASA
Science 3 min read

NASA Researchers Discover a Dust Ring Around Mercury                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 4 min read

GOSAT and Other Greenhouse Gas Observing Satellites                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers have discovered a new dwarf galaxy orbiting our Milky Way. | Image By AZSTARMAN | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover New Dwarf Galaxy Orbiting Milky Way         

Zayan GuedimShare
Ustas7777777 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How Much Water Should we Bring to Mars?                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (2)
Most Recent most recent
You
  2. Profile Image
    Shannon Harrington March 24 at 1:39 pm GMT

    I find space mining amusing. 😲 Is it true that asteroids are stronger, harder to destroy than previously thought?

    • Profile Image
      Shiva Andure September 14 at 5:54 am GMT

      Yes it is easier than earlier.space mining still didn’t catch the fewer..but soon will.

114
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.