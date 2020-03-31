7 Tools to Help you Generate Content Ideas

As content creators, we’ve all experienced days when our brains struggled to generate content ideas.

One of the biggest problems content creators face is coming up with killer content ideas consistently. It’s one thing to create engaging content around the best ideas you have, but what about when those are exhausted?

Don’t worry. Edgy is here to rescue you.

In this article, we present you with seven tools to help you generate killer content ideas without even breaking a sweat.

Tools to Help you Generate Content:

1. HubSpot’s Blog Topic Generator

First on our list, and probably the easiest to use, is HubSpot’s Blog Ideas Generator.

To generate ideas with this tool, all you have to do is enter up to 5 nouns related to the content you’d like to create. Within seconds you’re returned with five blog topics you can write about.

For demonstration purposes, we used the keywords “content marketing,” and we were presented with these ideas.

Not bad, right? Just a few tweaks and we have ourselves five topics to write about.

2. Buzzsumo

Second in our list is Buzzsumo. Buzzsumo is an excellent tool for finding content ideas.

Buzzsumo’s Discover Topics feature offers a wide array of content ideas derived from any keyword or keyphrase you use. Below’s an example using the keyphrase “content marketing.”

Aside from content ideas, Buzzsumo also provides:

The number of shares each content piece has received.

The Influencers who shared the content.

Trending topics.

Backlinks and a lot more.

Buzzsumo guides you overall to create the best possible content and also on how to promote it when it’s ready.

3. Portent’s Content Idea Generator

Portent provides you with one of the easiest ways to come up with a blog topic on any subject.

Just plug in your subject, and Portent provides you with a click-worthy title. If you don’t like the title, you can simply hit refresh, and a new title will be provided.

Here’s what we settled on for the subject “content marketing” after a few refreshes.

4. Google Trends

Even though Google Trends is not originally meant as an idea generation tool, it still serves the purpose very well.

Trends allow you to see for each search term:

Related topics and queries. We were presented with the below results for the search term “content marketing.” You can further sort the results by either top or rising keywords.

Interest over time. This is particularly useful because you get to know whether people are gaining or losing interest in your subject. Here’s what interest in content marketing looks like presently. As you can see, it appears that there’s still a considerable amount of interest on the subject.

When combined, these results can help you generate good topic ideas that’ll bring in traffic.

5. Quora

You may be asking why Quora is included in this list as an idea generation tool when it is, in fact, a Q & A website.

Quora makes this list because it serves the purpose of idea generation as equally as any other tool listed in this article.

People ask questions on Quora–a lot of them. They ask these questions because it’s important to them. It’s on their minds. These are the kinds of ideas that effective content captures.

Find repetitive questions asked on Quora about your subject and voila, you have yourself a blog topic.

Here’s what people are asking about content marketing on Quora:

6. Alltop

Alltop aggregates news daily from multiple trusted websites around almost any subject you can think of.

A simple skim through the homepage of your subject can give you a ton of ideas for the next content to produce.

Here’s what the homepage for Content Marketing on Alltop looks like today:

7. Answer The Public

Answer The Public is a free visual keyword and idea generation tool. This tool works very similarly to Portent and HubSpot’s Blog Topic Generator.

Again, to use this tool, you only have to plug in a few keywords, select your preferred country, and within seconds you’re suggested content ideas.

We used “Social Media Marketing” as our keyword, and we were returned with this.

There’s also an option to view results in a different format if the visualization confuses you. All you need to do is click on Data.

Answer The Public does not only organize ideas by questions, but they also provide you with a preposition category of ideas.

We hope these tools will make it easier to generate excellent content ideas for your blog.

