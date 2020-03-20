A Beginner's Guide to Growing Web Traffic

For any business with a blog or website, web traffic is essential. Here we start with the basics of growing web traffic and take you right through to SEO expert level.

Getting traffic means getting subscribers, sales, and revenue. With more traffic, you can charge more for advertising.

Simply put, you want to get as much traffic as possible for your site to be successful.

But, like most things, there’s more to growing web traffic than meets the eye.

What we sometimes fail to remember is that quality trumps quantity when it comes to growing web traffic.

Of course, there is still a minimum threshold for quantity. Nevertheless, traffic that can help you achieve your goals is far more valuable than tons of uninterested visits.

To attract potential customers who are genuinely interested in your content, you need to know your target audience.

On the flip side, it is essential to have measures in place to avoid bot traffic. Bot traffic is made up of non-human viewers. These bot technologies have often been used to generate “clicks” and false ad revenue.

Today they are becoming more harmful and costly than ever. Unfortunately, bot traffic makes up half of all the traffic online globally. Bot traffic can significantly harm your legitimate human traffic levels. So having measures in place to avoid traffic is an absolute must.

If you’re wondering, “How do I manage all this and still bring in solid web traffic?”

Don’t worry. Edgy is here to help. For those new to the SEO game, we’ll help you navigate your way through the ever-changing world of digital marketing.

Beginner’s Guide to Growing web Traffic

1. Growing web Traffic Mean Prioritizing SEO from Day One

A common mistake that so many new businesses make is relegating SEO to the background.

Sure, you know how valuable it can be to your site, but there are so many other things on your to-do list.

However, the truth is, no matter how pretty your site is, it’s money down the drain if it’s not getting any traffic.

SEO is your number one marketing tool. Take Edgy.app, for example. Almost 70% of our traffic comes from SEO.

If you’re interested in growing web traffic, SEO should be at the forefront of your business plan from day one. It’s a powerful way to generate traffic, although it does take time. Beginning to implement your SEO plan early on will set you up for success.

There are countless resources where you can learn more about SEO online. However, we recommend the following reliable ones;

Edgy.app – Content marketing is our forte. We have become SEO marketing experts from trying and testing techniques. Here you can learn about everything from algorithms to keywords . We also provide up to date insider knowledge and SEO hacks for you to use on your site. Backlinko.com – This blog provides useful ‘how-to guides’ that are digestible even for beginners. Neilpatel.com – Neil Patel’s blog offers great tips, tricks, and guides on SEO. If you are a complete beginner, perhaps save this until you have a little more experience. These posts tend to be a bit more technical.

2. Create Social Media Pages

No matter how many algorithm changes are made, social media platforms will always be an excellent source of traffic. If you want to know a simple hack to grow web traffic, get social.



Although it would be impossible for every article to rank on a social media platform, it works well for time-bound content.

For example, breaking news articles or posts covering recent developments are perfect for social media promotion. If you need to get eyeballs on certain content asap, social media is your best bet.

3. Leverage Online Communities

Today, every topic or niche has its corner of the Internet. Engaging with online communities is a powerful way to promote your content.



To use this to your advantage, you should join groups across different platforms. These can be found on Reddit, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Hackernews.

If you consider that some of these communities have as many as 200,000 members or more, taking part in them could extend your reach.

After joining a suitable group, you should be sure to learn any rules and practice the standard etiquette. Pay attention to how people interact here.

What lingo do they use? Do they communicate in memes? Learn how the platform functions. On Reddit, for example, know how upvotes and downvotes are used.

It is also a good idea to take note of what others are posting on the platform and what posts are getting the most attention in certain groups.

Joining niche groups puts you right at the heart of conversations. Don’t hold back, join in! These are a valuable resource of knowledge you can take back to your own business.

If people ask questions, provide genuine answers. Take every opportunity you get to add real value to the conversation. It may even be suitable to include a link to your content in your response.

To stay involved in community conversations, you should turn on notifications and pay attention to those who contribute to your posts.

4. Start Building Relationships with Influencers

Social media influencers often have huge followings within a particular demographic. If you find one that shows interest in your business and shares your target audience, a collaboration with them could immensely boost your traffic.

If you want your collaboration to be successful, sit is crucial to build a relationship with a relevant influencer. Having a relationship with them means that they are more likely to share your content with their audience in a positive way.

But if you’re new to the business, you might be wondering: how do I find my perfect influencer match?

Your first option is to use an online tool. Buzzsumo lets you quickly identify influencers in your niche and tells you how many followers they have.

Although it’s a great starting point, you shouldn’t put all your eggs in one basket.

Take a look at any content that has done very well in the past. That means anything that has generated lots of shares. Buzzsumo also lets you investigate who has shared your content. If you’re lucky, then there could be potential influencers lurking here.

Another group to target is authors of content in your niche that have been widely shared. Although not all of these authors will have a substantial social media following, they are probably still very influential in their field. Chances are that they will be happy to help you out, which could help you in boosting your content and growing web traffic.

5. Building an Email List is Crucial in Growing web Traffic

Good ole’ e-mail marketing is not to be overlooked. It may seem a little old fashioned, but it remains a tried and tested retention strategy for blogs. Building an email list is a powerful way to connect with people.

Thanks to smartphones, we are always able to keep up with our emails. Yes, you may argue that social media does the same, but think about it. What is going to seem more trustworthy, an email straight to your inbox tailored to you, or a random post on your Facebook newsfeed out there for all to see? Which would you pay more attention to?

Email is also easy, effective, and inexpensive. It lets you reach a large number of people for free.

Email marketing also allows you to divide your audience up into lists. This makes it easy to tailor your messages to your customers.

When you do this, every customer is getting an email that resonates with them and can provide something valuable. Email is more personal and, therefore, can be more effective.

Just as in the case of SEO, it’s highly essential to start building your email list from day one.

6. Guest Posting

Many small business owners have become successful after writing a guest post on bigger website publications.

The SEO expert Neil Patel, for instance, writes for Entrepreneur, Forbes, Inc and many more.

Guest posting also helped Buffer grow its client base to over 100,000.



Guest posting allows you to reach vast pre-existing audiences of popular publications.

You may be thinking to yourself, what a long shot, we can’t all write for Forbes. But it’s very doable. Most websites even invite people to contribute. Entrepreneur has a complete detailed guide to becoming a contributor.



Start researching the top websites in your niche and the topics they care about. Pitch a topic worth publishing, and you may be well on your way to becoming a contributor.



Even guest posting on more prominent blogs will give your brand the recognition it deserves. Another bonus of guest posting is that it also lets you build high-quality backlinks to your site.

There’s no magic formula that will get you a guest posting spot. The key is to produce high-quality content that will attract the interest of high-quality websites.



But don’t hesitate to reach out to blogs you admire. Even just getting your name out there is productive.

7. Try Paid Marketing for Growing web Traffic

If your budget allows, then why not give paid marketing a shot? The results could pay off when growing web traffic.

A significant benefit of paid marketing is that you’ll see results almost instantly. Plus, unlike organic traffic, it is highly scalable. You can start small and expand further as you go.

Unsurprisingly, Facebook is one of the most prominent players in digital advertising. However, there are so many other options when it comes to paid marketing. You could go for Stumbleupon ads, Twitter ads, Reddit ads, Linkedin ads, Google ads, or retargeting. The list goes on.

So many choices can make it challenging to develop your social media advertising strategy. If you want to consider all options, Hootsuite goes through the different platforms in great detail in this article. They also offer a step by step guide to setting up paid ads.

You need to choose a platform that is going to work for your unique business. This takes us back to knowing your audience. If you have joined niche communities, check what platform members are most active on. This could be a good indicator of where your paid ads will be most powerful.

You need to formulate a unique paid advertising strategy for your business. So instead of following the crowd, think about it logically.

It’s going to take a while for any business to get started in growing web traffic. If you try these web traffic hacks, you are sure to speed up the process.