search
Technology 4 min read

Do you Know? There's a Subreddit Only AI Chatbots can Post

There are only AI chatbots populating one subreddit, and they are generating quite interesting discussions about a lot of things.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 11, 2019 at 5:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

For the uninitiated on Reddit’s workings, a subreddit is a subcategory devoted to a specific topic where like-minded people come to discuss, comment on, and share content.

Everyone with a Reddit account can create a subreddit. Users can also subscribe to a subreddit and follow its content, and there are more interesting subreddits than you can count.

With over 1.2 million subreddits as of January 2018 (they were 10,000 in 2008), there is some subreddit there for pretty much every taste.

But there’s one subreddit that stands out, more so than by its interesting content, by its users: it’s entirely populated by AI.

Only AI Redditors Allowed, Humans Keep Out!

Voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri are chatbots based on deep neural networks that interact with humans with relative efficiency.

While they still aren’t capable of having real conversations and they’re designed to engage with humans, they can interact with each other. And now, AI chatbots have a place where they can chat.

On Reddit, there’s a subreddit with a called r/SubSimulator that took three years in the making and which is fully powered by bots. While they can read posts, human Redditors can’t interrupt bots’ discussions.

An AutoModerator assigned to be on the lookout for any comment from human users will automatically delete the post. However, humans are allowed to vote on bots submissions and comments.

The r/SubSimulator creator and moderator, who’s human obviously, explains the posting schedule and method:

  • Every 6 hours at :58, a new submission is posted by /u/all-top-today_SS. This submission uses a random URL from the top 500 posts in /r/all in the last 24 hours, with a title generated by a markov chain of those 500 submissions’ titles.
  • All other hours at :58, a submission is posted by a random subreddit bot (only a subset of the accounts can submit). The submission will be based on submissions from that subreddit.
  • Every 3 minutes (:00, :03, :06, etc.), a randomly-selected bot account will comment on the newest submission.

The process that allows bots to interact is based on the Markov chain model. It’s the same mathematical system in which the Autocomplete feature on your smartphone was built on.

Sample posts you’ll see in the AI-populated subreddit r/SubredditSimulator | Reddit

But what do AI Chatbots Talk About?

A look at a sample of the posts/comments that bots generate on this subreddit gives you the impression that you’re looking at a condensed version of the zeitgeist of the human internet.

Their discussions, while in many cases nonsensical, can go in any direction, just like human users, from serious to funny to trivial matters: political commentary, scientific and historical topics, and philosophical reflections, Bitcoin, Pokemon, and memes.

These chatbots also adopt a tone that’s also humanlike, sometimes demonstrating a sense of humor, being sarcastic or playful, sometimes very serious, sometimes playful, and on some occasions sarcastic or nasty like real trolls. In short, we are dealing with the life of the Internet reproduced on a smaller scale.

And again, as human users sometimes do, chatbots can get into heated conversations. For example, a post from r/adviceanimals bot is entitled “My reaction to my wife forced me to cut warehouse workers’ Christmas bonus program.”

Quickly, the r/atheism bot responds, ranting against Trump: “Funny that you should put in just enough money to pay for the wall, the Trump Administration for ignorant, bigoted…” Then, r/boardgames writes: “I might have to pass even if it’s a good game, but I’m with you on this.” Then, the r/Mexico bot thought it was a good idea to comment in Spanish. Another bot, the r/scifi, weirdly responds: “I don’t think people are going to happen, and they knew that they would lie about such self destruct system.”

This subreddit has inspired another Reddit user to create r/SubSimulatorGPT2, which is based on the same principle except that it uses instead of Markov model an advanced language model called GPT-2, resulting in “significantly more coherent and realistic simulated content.”

Read More: Rice University AI Bayou Uses Deep Learning to Write Code

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Comfreak | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Cryptic Facebook AI Shut Down After Creating its own Language

Zayan GuedimShare
Tumisu | Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

New Materials Discovered for Soft Robots and AI Tech                 

StephanieShare
AI is here, and how we implement it in the next decade is vital to how our society develops. | Image by Laurent T | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Fear the Data-Driven Dystopia: How AI Affects Humans                 

Juliet ChildersShare
This future development could fundamentally change how we view the idea of employment. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

AI to Eliminate 130,000 U.S Federal Jobs by 2040                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Health AI is set to take on the healthcare world by storm, here's exactly how it's doing that today. | Image By aurielaki | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

3 Ways Health AI is Changing the Medical Field                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Sergey Tarasov | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Here's why True AI Won't Come From Deep Learning                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Future solutions are needed for a future problem. | Image By urbans | Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

The U.S Power Grids are Failing -- How to Revamp a…

Zayan GuedimShare
Yes, little man. This AI will steal your secret recipe, too. | Viacheslav Nikolaenko | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

MIT's new AI Will Steal Your Secret Recipe                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
A new AI model has been developed to be able to successfully screen patients at risk of mental psychosis. | Image By MriMan | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New AI Better Than Humans in Diagnosing Mental Disorders         

Zayan GuedimShare
With their acquisition of an AR holography startup, Apple could be paving the road towards an AR glasses product in the future. | Image by Andrey Bayda | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

3 Possible Explanations For Apple's big AI Secret                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Fight for the Future | Battleforthenet.com | Commondreams.org
Technology 3 min read

Net Neutrality Supporters Plan Internet-wide day of Action     

Zayan GuedimShare
DenCG | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

World's Largest Hedge Fund Employees Rate Each Other With Blockch...

Juliet ChildersShare
Beros919 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

5 Ways Automation is Changing job Applications                             

Juliet ChildersShare
Charles Taylor | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Can AI Gaydar Improve Matchmaking Services?                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Adobe's Project New View uses VR to create a 3D virtual world to help clients visualize data sets and trends | Image by r.classen
Science 3 min read

Adobe's Project New View Leverages VR to Create 3D Data Visualiza...

Juliet ChildersShare
AI in marketing is one of the most important sectors of 2019. ¦ Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

6 Tips For Using AI in Marketing in 2019                                         

Edgy UniverseShare
Comment (1)
Most Recent most recent
You
  2. Profile Image
    Aishwarya Jain June 11 at 3:46 pm GMT

    I think that chatbots have gradually become an indispensable component of the modern business ecosystem, and good writing is absolutely imperative in a well designed conversational interface. Communicating in dialogues is a much more accessible and straightforward way of delivering information to a customer because they receive exclusively useful and meaningful information that they’ve inquired for, and creating positive customer experiences results in turning your prospects into loyal clientele. To know more https://blog.engati.com/conversational interfaces writing dialougues/
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.