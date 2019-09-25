With the current advancement in artificial intelligence, several AI marketing tools exist that can help take your business to the next level.

Artificial intelligence has become a part of our daily lives. From our product recommendations on Amazon to music recommendations on Spotify, deep learning, and natural language processing are always present.

So, it’s only natural that we can apply a similar tool in a marketing strategy.

Contrary to what you may believe, artificial intelligence is not reserved for businesses with big budgets. From content creation to data analysis, several AI marketing tools exist today for small businesses.

Here are some of them.

5 AI Marketing Tools to Boost Your Business

1. Grammarly

Grammarly may be the most popular and useful content creation tool in the digital writing world.

The tool combines natural language processing and word usage to proofread content for its users. It provides feedback on spelling, grammar, and word usage, hence providing an improved copy and a faster editing process.

In the end, marketers that use Grammarly usually write better and faster.

2. BrightEdge

To claim that top spot on the search engine, you must understand what your audience wants. Also, you must find the link between your business and what search engine users’ queries.

That’s where BrightEdge comes in.

The AI marketing tool discovers search demands and makes recommendations based on those demands. Also, BrightEdge provides a convenient way for users to monitor the performance of the resulting content.

It’ll also provide a report to enable users to measure the effectiveness of a campaign.

3. Google Smart Campaigns

Yes, Google now has a “Smart” campaign feature – and no, it’s not exactly the same as its typical ad offering.

Businesses using smart campaign can write ads, and leave Google to come up with the relevant search phrases that are related to the ad. So, when a search engine user enters any of those search phrases in the query box, the ad pops up.

The best part of this marketing tool is, Google is responsible for maintaining and updating the search terms over time. As a result, business owners don’t have to waste hours monitoring and updating.

4. Crayon

An insight into what your competitors are doing can be a big game-changer. Aside from being able to replicate their strategies, you’ll know how to best them.

Crayon compiles the competitive intelligence necessary for this insight. Whether it’s the copy from their website, product changes, pricing, or reviews, this marketing tool monitors everything.

It then uses machine learning to provide a real-time report to help you build better content and messaging strategy.

5. Quill Engage

Google Analytics is a useful tool for getting in-depth details of your site’s visitors. Unfortunately, the myriads of charts, meters, and data points can be confusing to a lot of users.

Quill Engage exists to solve this problem.

The marketing tool creates a simple, clear, and informative reporting from Analytics’ reports. That way, you’ll have a complete story that’s easy to understand and act on.

Quill engage can even suggest your next steps too.

Wrapping Up

As said earlier, these tools are not only for businesses with big budgets.

That means you can always use a cheaper or leaner version. And if you’re still unsure, some of the tools offer a free trial version to help convince marketers.

The benefits of integrating these AI-powered marketing tools in your campaign is obvious. Aside from boosting productivity, AI provides a convenient way to manage your marketing workflow.

Read More: 3 Reasons to Hire a Digital Marketing Agency in 2019