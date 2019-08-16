search
Technology 3 min read

Amazon Rekognition has Been Improved to Detect Fear

Amazon Rekognition recieved some improvements in its facial analysis feature, allowing it to detect fear as well as a person's gender more accurately.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 16, 2019 at 5:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Amazon Rekognition, the software for detecting emotion in images can now read fear.

Rekognition is a developer tool with various functions ranging from facial recognition to reading texts in images and videos that would be difficult for the naked eye to see.

Aside from that, users can also use the software for facial analysis or sentiment analysis. That means it can tag images showing people who are smiling, frowning, and more. Then, it can proceed with recording the said projected emotion.

Before now, the software could only detect seven emotions – sad, happy, disgust, angry, calm, surprised, and confused.

However, Amazon Web Services (AWS) issued a brief press release on August 12 announcing the addition of the eight emotion, fear.

Along with detecting the new emotion, the company claims to have increased the accuracy of the facial analysis technology.

Rekognition can now accurately identify a person’s gender as well as age range. Furthermore, improved facial analysis models can also work with videos or still pictures.

In their statement to the press, Amazon wrote:

“With this release, we have further improved the accuracy of gender identification. In addition, we have improved accuracy for emotion detection (for all 7 emotions: ‘Happy’, ‘Sad’, ‘Angry’, ‘Surprised’, ‘Disgusted’, ‘Calm’ and ‘Confused’) and added a new emotion: ‘Fear’. Lastly, we have improved age range estimation accuracy; you also get narrower age ranges across most age groups.”

The announcement comes amidst several controversies regarding how facial recognition technology is used.

Amazon Rekognition and the Controversies That Comes With It

Critics have expressed concerns about the technology, and rightly so.

Recently, Amazon Rekognition wrongly identified 28 members of Congress as criminals. And to the extent that’s too large to ignore, the facial recognition tech also misidentified women and people of color.

While some law enforcement agencies are already using it (with Amazon unable to ensure the best practices), a few police departments are doing the opposite.

Last month, Oakland became the third city in the United States, after Boston Suburb of Somerville and San Francisco, to ban facial recognition use. Then a few weeks ago, the Orlando Police Department discontinued its trial of Rekognition after 15 months of use.

Finally, there’s the age-long clash between community safety and privacy. This, more than anything, has turned the facial recognition technology into a controversial issue.

Although Amazon may have upgraded Rekognition to sense fear, the company appears to be missing the public’s fear of the Big Brother-style mass surveillance.

Catherine Ellis in TechRadar said:

“Rekognition might now be more accurate, but Amazon has its work cut out, making facial recognition palatable in public spaces.”

Read More: Amazon Surpasses Google to Become World’s Most Valuable Brand

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Amazon's purchase of Eero solidifies their future goals of smart home dominance. ¦ Image via Eero
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Purchases Eero to Enhance Smart Home Game                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Mazda Cx-9 SkyActiv Engine Technology | TTAC | thetruthaboutcars.com
Technology 3 min read

Mazda's New Combustion Engine is all About Efficiency!             

Rechelle AnnShare
People-Image-Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Silver Lining Found in Swiss Sewage Could be a Future Circular…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Scientists Manipulate Brain Cells Using Smartphone-Controlled Imp...

Sumbo BelloShare
Amazon Prime Air Drone | Amazon.com
Technology 4 min read

Amazon Prime Air Drones Start Delivering in the UK                     

William McKinneyShare
Image by alice-photo | Dhutterstock
Technology 7 min read

China Uses AI, Facial Recognition, and Shame for Law Enforcement

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Mission Concepts | NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center's photostream | flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Scientists Recreate Diamond Rain Formerly Found Only on Icy Plane...

Rechelle AnnShare
Automation, Jobs, and the Future of Work | Mckinsey.com
Technology 5 min read

Automation: 9 Things you Still do Better Than a Machine           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Huawei to Launch New Devices Powered by its In-House OS           

Sumbo BelloShare
Corepics VOF } Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

MIT AI Deepens Knowledge of Human Facial Recognition                 

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

E-Cigarette Laws Could Drive Some Users to Smoke Tobacco         

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Police Commit Rights Abuse Using Amazon Rekognition Tech         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Boosting Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure With Blockchain

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of R.A. Fuertes
Culture 3 min read

This Simple Math Equation Divided The Internet                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Even with billions of dollars of investment, Bixby's future is on a knife edge. | Image via Samsung
Marketing 6 min read

Why the Death of Bixby is on the Horizon                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Eakachai Leesin | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

5 Ways to Save Time in Your Content Creation Process                 

Chris ParbeyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.