Arctic Air Blasting Across the U.S. is set to Break Weather Records

A surge of frigid air is blasting across the eastern half of the United States. According to the National Weather Service, it’s the coldest surge of arctic air so far this season.

Temperatures in many parts of the nation are dropping as low as 15 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit below average. In most of these locations, it’s the coldest weather on record for this time of the year.

The cold arrives unexpected, with the temperature plummeting 30 degrees Fahrenheit within 12 hours or less.

For example, on Monday morning, the temperature in Dallas crashed by 19 degrees F as the Arctic air moved through. Similarly, temperatures in northern Montana dropped as low as -30 degrees F.

The cold is rapidly expanding to the southeast region. According to forecast, it’ll reach the zone from Galveston, Texas, to the Florida Panhandle along the Gulf Coast.

By Wednesday morning, almost the entire half of the lower 48 — except Florida Penisula — will experience freezing temperatures.

These areas wouldn’t just be cold, they’ll be record-breaking cold. What’s more, forecasts suggest that the cold will persist for the rest of the week.

In a statement to the press, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, Alex Lamers said:

“It’s not uncommon to get the first significant surge of Arctic air in November, but it is unusual how far south it’s getting — with potential freezes in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The Snow that Comes With the Arctic Air

As the arctic air travels eastwards, it produces a large amount of accumulating snow.

The Midwest to the Northeast areas will experience between 1 to 4 inches. Meanwhile, some areas downwind of the Great Lake could get as much as one to two feet by Wednesday.

When will relief come?

The Weather Service reports that the cold’s intensity should reduce in the eastern part of the country during the second half of the week. However, the temperature will remain below average in most places.

Read More: Scientists Propose to Refreeze the Arctic to Reverse Climate Change