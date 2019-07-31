search
Science 3 min read

Artificial Cells That can Sense Chemical Signals Created

Mimicking biological cells, artificial cells that can sense and respond to their environment could lead to innovative applications in biotechnology.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 31, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

The natural cells‘ constant reaction to the chemical changes in their environment is considered a critical part of our body’s biological process.

The presence of certain chemicals leads cells to respond with specific actions. For example, they react by synthesizing some molecules like proteins, producing and releasing energy, or decomposing.

Cells also rely on chemical signals to communicate with each other. They can generate chemical molecules and release them into the extracellular space for other cells to pick the signals up, such as a pain impulse, and coordinate a response.

Scientists are taking a cue from nature to design artificial cells programmed for specific tasks that living cells won’t do.

Sensitive and Responsive Artificial Cells

It sounds exciting to have biological cells do what we want them to do. Like, for example, releasing a drug molecule where it’s needed.

But scientists can’t control the very complex chemical response pathways. It would be easier to engineer a simpler version of the natural chemical response pathway, using artificial cells, to do the job.

That’s what researchers at the Imperial College London have been exploring in recent years. Artificial cell research in this public institution goes into different avenues, like “mini-factories” made of living and synthetic cells, or artificial cells-in-cells acting as cellular chemical reactors.

This time, an Imperial team has created “the first artificial cells that can sense and respond to an external chemical signal through activation of an artificial signaling pathway.”  These cells sense calcium ions and respond by glowing (fluorescence).

First author James Hindley, from the Department of Chemistry at Imperial, explains the significance of their system for biotechnology:

“We could envisage creating artificial cells that can sense cancer markers and synthesize a drug within the body, or artificial cells that can sense dangerous heavy metals in the environment and release selective sponges to clean them up.”

Read More: Designer Protein Switch for Controlling Living Cells

The artificial cells the team created contain ‘vesicles,’ smaller cells, which release the fluorescing particles. Calcium ions, which trigger the response by activating some enzymes, enter from pores on the membrane of the cell.

placeholder

The development of artificial cells, an emerging technology, marks the beginning of a new era for cell therapies and other innovative applications.

The Imperial College London’s system, in addition to its simplicity compared to the natural pathway, is based on elements taken from existing biological systems, like the enzyme they took from bee venom.

“Our template system is also easy to set up and can be used to quickly test any new combination of elements researchers come up with.”

“The plug-and-play” aspect of this artificial cell system allows researchers to try different elements found in nature to design specific chemical pathways.

Read More: Researchers Create Embryonic Cells Using Skin Cells In Mice

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

According to new research, your success may actually be more dependent on your genes than you think. | Image By Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Research Says Success May be Genetic After all                             

Zayan GuedimShare
SparingVision may have just found a cure to a common cause of blindness by focusing on the behavior of proteins within the eye. | Image by Milos Batinic | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

SparingVision Finds Cure to Common Form of Blindness                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Gold nanoparticles will almost certainly be integral to future drug therapies. | Kateryna Kon | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

What is Nanomedicine and how can it Make Drugs Smarter?           

Zayan GuedimShare
Jezper | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why we Should Look to Junk DNA to Help Cure Cancer                     

Juliet ChildersShare
FeatureFlash Photo Agency | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

New Molecular Printing Technology Brings Us One Step Closer to We...

Juliet ChildersShare
Now that we're sending our DNA everywhere, it's time we think about protecting that data. | Victor Moussa | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Your Cyberbiosecurity Needs Some Updating                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Study: You Can Smell Food With Your Tongue                             

Sumbo BelloShare
The Genomics Firm 23andme is pivoting its business towards medical research thanks to a new merger. | Image By Victor Moussa | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

23andMe Pivots From Genomics to Medical Research in new Merger

Juliet ChildersShare
Janez Volmajer | Shutterstock.com
Science 8 min read

Top 10 Scientific Achievements of 2017                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Bobrova Natalia | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

This Study Just Changed Evolutionary Theory for Good                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Daniela Constantinescu | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Study Shows Why Poor Governance can Lead to Loss of Species   

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Artificial DNA and Hydrogel for Sequential Drug Release Developed

Zayan GuedimShare
Discover Marco | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Why Life Needs a Challenge to Adapt                                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Syda Productions | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Super Resolution Microscopy in Space and Time                               

Zayan GuedimShare
The Meat industry is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. | Image via Pixabay
Technology 5 min read

Want to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint? Eat Better                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Biosignature and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life               

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.