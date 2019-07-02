search
Technology 3 min read

Stanford Researchers Develop Autofocals to Correct Presbyopia

Presbyopia is an eye defect that currently affects nearly 20% of our world's population. Now, a team of scientists developed smart glasses equipped with autofocals to correct this eye problem.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 02, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Screen grab from Stanford Computational Imaging Lab's Youtube Channel

Screen grab from Stanford Computational Imaging Lab's Youtube Channel

Researchers at Stanford University have developed autofocals for presbyopia.

Presbyopia or long-sightedness is caused by a gradual loss of elasticity of the lens of the eye, and it typically occurs in middle and old age. As you can imagine, it’s a prevalent eye defect.

A 2015 estimate suggests that 1.8 billion people across the planet have presbyopia. Of this number, about 826 million people have near visual impairment due to inadequate vision correction.

In a statement to the press, Stanford electrical engineer, Gordon Wetzstein said:

“More than a billion people have presbyopia, and we’ve created a pair of autofocal lenses that might one day correct their vision far more effectively than traditional glasses.”

Although the prototype looks more like VR goggles at the moment, the team intend to make the subsequent versions more portable.

Using Autofocals to Correct Presbyopia

The prototype glasses are designed to address the issues with current progressive lenses, and that’s the absence of peripheral vision. Wearers have to make a visual shift, turning almost 90 degrees to navigate the world.

As a result, people wearing progressive lenses have a higher risk of falling and injuring themselves, says co-author of the study, Robert Konrad.

The Stanford prototype, on the other hand, works like the lens in our eyes. It contains fluid-filled lenses that adapt to the changes in vision. Also, the prototype comes with an eye-tracking sensor that maps where a person is looking at and determines how far the person is from the object.

Although the Stanford team did not invent the eye-tracker or lenses, they were responsible for the software system that maintains the autofocals’ perfect focus.

placeholder
Smart glasses equipped with autofocals | Image Credit: Stanford University/ Robert Konrad

Now, you’re wondering why the software system is important.

Past efforts at applying autofocus lenses to presbyopia have failed due to the absence of system software and the eye-guiding hardware. In the end, the researchers only succeeded in creating another traditional progressive lens.

To validate their approach to presbyopia, the Stanford researchers tested their prototype on 56 participants with the eye defect. Findings from the test suggest that the lens enabled the participants to read faster and perform better in other tasks.

Aside from the bulk and weight, the wearers believe that the autofocal glasses provides a better experience than progressive lenses.

The Future of Autofocal Lenses

While the next obvious step is to downsize the technology, it may not happen anytime soon. According to Wetzstein, it could take a few more years to develop autofocals that are energy efficient, light-weight, and stylish.

With that said, the researcher still believes that this form of the lens is the future of vision correction.

“This technology could affect billions of people’s lives in a meaningful way that most techno-gadgets never will,” he said.

Read More: New Smart Glasses Design Could Bring the Tech Into the Mainstream

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

MedWhat | Medwhat.com
Science 3 min read

4 Ways AI Will Improve Healthcare                                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Highway image using LIDAR | Oregon State University | Flickr.com
Technology 5 min read

New Laser Technology Might Allow Driverless Cars to See Around Co...

Rechelle AnnShare
Rost9 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why CRISPR Might not Work                                                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Self-healing robots with haptics and tactile sensitivity could be our bridge to a Westworld-like future. | Kathy Hutchins | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Self-Healing, Sensitive Robots: The Future of Robotics             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Playing Computer Games Improves Peripheral Vision                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Computer-generated sound effects could spell the end of an entire section of the film production industry. | Image By BokehStore | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Computer-Generated Sound Effects set to Revolutionize Film Indust...

Zayan GuedimShare
Dr. Gill Pratt TRI Executive Technical Advisor (left) Toyota President Akio Toyoda (right) | Toyota.com | YouTube.com
Technology 3 min read

Joint Research Initiatives are Refining Autonomous Cars           

Zayan GuedimShare
This new breakthrough could lead the way for hydrogen fuel to become a household form of energy creation. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Create Hydrogen Fuel From Seawater                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Fablok | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Ingestible Electronics Update: MIT and Stanford's Midfield Transm...

Zayan GuedimShare
Dove's nest Planet Labs' Private Satellite Constellation | Planet Labs Inc.
Science 4 min read

Startup Planet Labs Controls the Most Private Satellites         

Zayan GuedimShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 6 min read

AI Can Now Determine a Person's Sexual Orientation                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Training Robots to Understand What Humans Want                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Prof. Alberto Salleo and graduate student Scott Keene | news.stanford.edu
Science 4 min read

Artificial Synapse Gives way to Low-Energy, High Performance Neur...

PaigeShare
Sean Parker | Helga Esteb | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Billionaires Promote Collaboration over Competition in Medicine

William McKinneyShare
Professor Shanhui Fan and postdoctoral scholar Wei Li atop the Packard Electrical Engineering building with the apparatus that is proving the efficacy of a double-layered solar panel. The top layer uses the standard semiconductor materials that go into energy-harvesting solar cells, the novel materials on the bottom layer perform the cooling task. | Image credit: L.A. Cicero
Technology 2 min read

New Solar Device Harvests Energy From Sun and Beams Heat Into…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Why 100% Renewable Energy and Zero-Carbon Aren't the Same Thing

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.