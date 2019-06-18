How to Leverage AI to Boost Your B2B Content Marketing

This article details ways you can use artificial intelligence to enhance your business-to-business content marketing strategies.

Advertising and selling your product or service to other businesses is a constantly evolving matrix of interweaving strategies, action plans, and insights. In order to maximize your results, you need to leverage every tool available to you.

Nowadays, we no longer depend on face-to-face meetings as much as we used to. When it comes to B2B marketing, digital tools matter just as much as the “personal factor”.

You can’t really employ micro-influencers to do this job like you can with B2C marketing. But AI may hold the key in amping up your ROI, visibility, and audience.

Here’s how to enhance your B2B content marketing strategies with just three tools.

Establish Value by Synthesizing Actionable Insights

Businesses, unlike consumers, generally focus more on value than personal stories.

What I mean by this is that a brand like Covergirl has an audience focused on how the brand is perceived. This extends to whomever they use to advertise their products. That’s why you often see celebrities, models, and popular people as brand ambassadors.

But with B2B content marketing, a celebrity isn’t as valuable as status. And yes — these are two different things in this context.

Someone’s status in the business world can relate to their monetary worth, of course. But, more often, it relates to what position they hold and how successful the business they work for is right now. Those are the metrics you want to trade in here: value and success.

So having an airtight value proposition right from the start is an absolute MUST.

Leveraging data science insight tools like SEMRush, AHRefs, and, of course, Google Analytics is a great start. But sifting through all of that data can overwhelm some.

Associated Press uses Automated Insights to parse data into a more readable format. In fact, they Automated Insights offers a tool called Wordsmith for this same purpose.

The tool can transform numbers and bytes into understandable insights. It works for every level from executive to analyst and functions for more than 50 industries. You can also use data aggregation tools like Trifacta.

This, in turn, can help your team develop more tailored strategies, establishing value more quickly to (hopefully) woo more clients and keep your current clients happy and informed.

AI Tools can Schedule, Proofread, and Curate Content

There’s no shame in looking for a little help when it comes to crafting content. In fact, we here at Edgy Labs do just that! We employ versatile, highly-skilled SEO content producers in tandem with a technical team and AI tools for our services.

Leveraging tools for everything from content curation to crafting email subject lines can be of use in your B2B content marketing strategies.

With so many new things happening all the time, content teams can get bogged down in trying to discern what kind of content to cover. Tools like HubSpot’s Topic Clusters can help by leveraging data and AI to suggest similar topics to ones you already cover.

Curata helps in this department, too, by expediting the content brainstorming process. After all, you want to use relevant content, but you also want content from reputable sources, right?

The Curata machine learning adapts, over time, to your preferences to find more relevant content, update workflows, and share content across multiple platforms.

Speaking of sharing content, email newsletters may be a part of your B2B content marketing strategies. But we all get hundreds of emails these days, so your subject line needs to stand out (or at least be well-crafted).

Employ a tool like Phrasee that pairs AI with human language knowledge to produce subject lines that can transform into sales.

The Tools ALL B2B Content Marketing Strategies Need

The final tip to using AI to enhance your B2B content marketing strategies involve a little competitor research and a couple tools.

Everyone wants to be unique and stand out in the B2B game — this goes without saying. But you can still learn from your rivals in your same industry or even from other companies with different services and products.

After all, you can simply repurpose their strategies to suit your audience, right?

That’s just what tools like Pathmatics and Crayon help B2B content marketing teams do. You can see the system from Pathmatics excerpted above, but pay attention to that first part — “Every ad becomes insight.”

This is the true power of AI when it comes to B2B content marketing strategies.

As with most tech-based tools, these companies have snappy action plans such as “track, analyze, act”, etc. But don’t take these as platitudes or buzzwords.

In the same way that you need to parse your own data, parse your competitors’ data. Crowdsource things to find new perspectives and ideas. Harness the power of all the data AI tools put at your fingertips.

You may find that your content marketing produces more leads and sales than before.

What are your favorite AI, apps, or AI-focused tools B2B content marketing strategies?