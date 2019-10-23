Beginners Guide to Video Content Creation

A detailed understanding of video content creation is more important now than ever before.

As digital marketing evolves, videos are fast becoming a trend.

About one-third of online activities is spent watching videos. Also, 85 percent of internet users in the United States watch videos online.

Not only are we watching more videos every day, but we’re sharing them too. Ninety-two percent of mobile video viewers share video content with others.

So, it’s not surprising that 51 percent of marketing professionals across the world named video as the type of content with the best ROI. Recent reports suggest that having a video on your landing page can increase your conversion by 80 percent or more.

Despite these compelling statistics on the benefits of video content, it’s still less competitive to distribute than text or image. That’s because the process of video content creation can be intimidating to the noobies.

Well, not anymore. In this blog post, we’ll break down the whole process into five simple steps.

Without much ado, let’s jump right in.

5 Video Content Creation Tips For Beginners

Outlined below are some tips to help you create the perfect video

1. Start With a Simple Plan

The first thing you want to do here is to describe your goals. You must identify the purpose of your video – to teach new things or attract visitors to your site.

Also, you should single out the audience your videos are targeting. Not only will this tell you how to write the script and shoot it, but it’ll give you an idea of the right distribution channel too.

So, to recap, draft a simple plan which includes your goal, target audience, the type of script, and your distribution channel. Now what?

2. Find the Ideal Background

Depending on your goals and target audience, there are two main types of video backgrounds. You can either use a real environment or a fake one.

Which is right for you, you wonder?

A real background is simple to set up. You could use a real-life environment such as your office, living room, or any outdoor location. Just make sure it contributes to your message.

On the other hand, fake backgrounds are – well, fake. It’s usually a green screen, curtains or paper.

While this background is great for consistency, it can be challenging and pricey to set up. As such, it may not be ideal for beginners.

Now, let’s talk about the lights and the camera.

3. Lights and Camera

At the beginning of your video content creation process, you may not need a camera. Chances are you’re reading this post on a smartphone with a great camera, and that’ll do just fine.

Just avoid using the camera’s mic. Instead, consider using a simple, reliable external dedicated audio recorder to capture the audio.

The best lighting condition for your video may be natural light. It could be an hour after sunrise, outdoor on a cloudy day, or an hour before sunset.

Even if you want to shoot indoor, natural light is still your best option. When combined external sources – table lamps or ceiling lights -, a room with multiple or big windows could produce great results.

4. Film in Small Segments

Shooting long bulky videos continuously consumes time and energy both during filming and editing.

Meanwhile, shooting in segments is flexible. It’ll allow you to reshoot something you didn’t like and communicate your message.

Also, the post-production process becomes more convenient. You can use video editing tools like Final Cut Pro X to make the product the best possible result.

5. Learn the Composition Rules

The composition rules in still photography are just as crucial in videography too.

Divide the frame into a three-by-three grid, and select the intersections that are ideal placements for your subjects. Also, pay attention to your subject’s head.

You don’t want to leave too much space above the head, and you don’t want to cut it off either. Balance is key here.

Wrapping Up Your Video Content Creation

So, what happens after creating the perfect video? Well, distribution.

It’s time to push your video out to the world. Consider using social media channels like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. You can either use it as a regular post or targeted ads.

In the end, your video may not be the most significant thing on the internet. However, it’ll generate brand awareness; and that’s the most important thing.

