Marketing 4 min read

What Are the Best Times For Brands to Post on Facebook

There's always a right time for everything, and that includes posting on Facebook. If you want to make sure that people will see your content and notice your brand, you should know when's the best time to post on Facebook.

Sumbo Bello Jul 07, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work in social media marketing. As a brand, you must consider various factors before posting on Facebook.

It’s not enough to have a target audience and well-written content, you must know when to post to maximize your engagement.

To answer this question, Sprout Social’s data science team examined over 25,000 customer interactions across the four most popular platforms in 2019. In the analysis, they considered brands in media, education, tech, nonprofit, healthcare, and consumer goods.

Here’s what they discovered.

The Best Time to Post on Facebook

Image Credit: Sprout Social

According to Sprout Social, people frequently check into Facebook in the middle of the day to check what’s going on. The peak time during weekdays is around lunch breaks, between 9 a.m and 3 p.m.

It could extend past 3 p.m. As people have more time to scroll through the feed, the engagement increases.

Conversely, engagement is relatively low from the early evenings to the late nights.

Weekends are not so different either. While people check-in or post updates of their weekend activities, Sprout Social notes that these times are not ideal for reaching the audience.

So, when is the best time to post on Facebook? Well, it depends on your brand.

Consumer Goods

The best time to publish consumer goods content on Facebook is on Wednesdays at 1 p.m to 3 p.m and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For an average engagement, consider posting between in weekdays from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Whatever you do, you must avoid Sundays and any other day between 10 p.m and 4 a.m.

Media

For media post, the best time is Tuesday at 5 p.m. or on Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Other reliable times include Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and at 5 p.m., including Thursday at 5 p.m.

However, the safest times are Tuesdays to Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Like consumer goods, do not post media goods on Sundays and every other day of the week from 10 p.m to 3 a.m.

Education

Sprout Social analysis suggests that Schools should post on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. However, the safest time to post is Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m and 3 p.m.

The least engagement occurs on Sundays and every other day of the week. On these days, do not post from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

NonProfits

Nonprofits had the most success when they post on Facebook on Wednesdays from 8 a.m to 9 a.m. Other active engagement times are Thursday 10 a.m and Friday from 8 a.m to 10 a.m.

If you’re looking to play it safe, consider posting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While engagement drops from 10 p.m to 5 a.m on every day of the week, don’t even think about posting on Saturday and Sunday.

Healthcare

Healthcare businesses have the most success on Facebook when they post on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. However, posting Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m is acceptable for this brand.

As usual, posting on Saturday and Sunday is a bad idea, as well as 9 p.m to 4 a.m on every other day.

Tech

For tech brands, the peak time for posting is Wednesday, from 9 a.m to noon. On the other hand, Sunday and every day from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m are the worst times to post.

The sustained periods for this sector are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

