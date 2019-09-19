search
Technology 3 min read

Biometric Tool Uses Ear Canal's Geometry To Unlock Smartphones

Researchers developed a new biometric tool that uses the uniqe structure of the ear canal and sound waves to authenticate a person's identity.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 19, 2019 at 6:40 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Smartphones have evolved over the years, and it’s thanks to advancements in various areas. Not only are the processors and displays better, but the biometric tool is now state-of-the-art.

Gone are the days when we depended on passwords alone to secure our device. Now there’s the iPhone‘s FaceID,  the Galaxy Note’s ultrasonic fingerprint reader, and LG G8 ThinQ‘s vein recognition technology.

Now a computer scientist at the University of Buffalo, Zhanpeng Jin has modified an old technology to create a new biometric tool

Jin, an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, said:

“We have so many students walking around with speakers in their ears. It led me to wonder what else we could do with them.”

That curiosity led to the invention of new wireless earbuds tool that uses the ear canal‘s unique geometry to authenticate smartphone users. In other words, you’ll be able to unlock your device by simply plugging a pair of earbuds into your ears.

The researchers are calling the new wearable EarEcho.

How Does EarEcho Work?

When sound enters our ears, it propagates through until the ear canal reflects and absorbs it. This process generates a unique signature that a microphone can capture.

Jin noted:

“It doesn’t matter what the sound is, everyone’s ears are different, and we can show that in the audio recording. This uniqueness can lead to a new way of confirming the identity of the user, equivalent to fingerprinting.”

And that was what the researchers did – create a device that could use sound waves to confirm the user’s identity. Jin and his team collected off-the-shelf products such as a microphone and a pair of in-ear earphones to create a prototype.

Along with acoustic signal processing techniques to limit noise interference, the researchers also developed models to share information between EarEcho’s components. The microphone collects data and sends it to a smartphone via a Bluetooth connection.

Now came the test. For this part, the team asked 20 participants to use the invention in different environments – home, shopping malls, schools, etc.

According to the researchers, EarEcho was 95 percent effective when given one second to authenticate a participant. However, the score improved to 97.5 percent when the biometric tool monitored the participant for 3 seconds.

What the New Biometric Tool Means

In theory, EarEcho offers a way to unlock smartphones similar to face unlock technology and fingerprint. But unlike the current biometric system, EarEcho is passive, says Jin.

That means users listening to their earbuds wouldn’t have to take any action, such as submitting a face or fingerprint to make it work.

“Think about that,” says Jin, “just by wearing the earphones, which many people already do, you wouldn’t have to do anything to unlock your phone.

Read More: Facial Recognition Unlock For Cars: To Be or Not To Be?

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Samsung's new wearables release has tech fans buzzing. | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Samsung Leak Reveals New Wearable Device Lineup                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Image Credit: CNet
Technology 3 min read

Apple's $1,000 Pro Monitor Stand Sparks Online Uproar               

Sumbo BelloShare
Just like the rest of us, Steve Wozniak is wondering when we might see a foldable iPhone. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Wants a Foldable iPhone             

Sumbo BelloShare
Timothy Cook | Apple CEO | Jstone | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Apple WWDC: Live Feed and Edgy's Ultimate Recap of Day 1         

StephanieShare
Google Go, the tech giant's experimental app in India and Indonesia, has recently been hit with a wave of bad reviews. | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google Announces Changes to Google Go app Amid bad Reviews     

Juliet ChildersShare
Robocalls are a common and pervasive annoyance, and it's only going to get worse. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How Robocalls Became an American Epidemic                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Steven Frame | Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Supreme Court Forgives Samsung $400m USD in Damages                   

William McKinneyShare
Credit: nopporn
Culture 6 min read

Four Habits Considered Insane Until Technology Trends Made Them N...

Zayan GuedimShare
Xiaomi's new foldable phone could be a game-changer for the world's smartphone market. | Image via Evan Blass
Technology 3 min read

Xiaomi's New Foldable Tablet Could Blow Samsung Away                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Image Credit: AndroidPIT
Technology 2 min read

Skype Brings New Screen Sharing Feature to Android and iOS     

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Air Pollution Can Accelerate Progression of Emphysema of the Lung

Sumbo BelloShare
The new Vote With Me app is trying to change how we view voting. | Image By Julia's Art | shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Vote With Me app Makes Phone Contact Party Identification Easy

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

More People are Now Using Voice Assistants Regularly                 

Sumbo BelloShare
The Sony Xperia 1 might arrive too late and at too high a price to beat out the competition. ¦ Image via Sony
Technology 2 min read

Sony Xperia 1: Exciting Specs With a Hefty Price Tag                 

Juliet ChildersShare
The iPhone is in trouble. Unfortunately, Apple are looking for solutions in all the wrong places. | Image By Elizaveta Galitckaia | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Why A Radical New Design Won't Save The iPhone                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Explain How Our Online Time Affects Our Brain       

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.