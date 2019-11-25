search
Technology 3 min read

Check Out This Unofficial Nike Commercial Generated by AI

For the first time, an artificial intelligence system studied years-worth of advertisements to create a weirdly-captivating Nike commercial.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Nov 25, 2019 at 6:30 am GMT
Screenshot from AI & Kennedy : Legend That Thing | Nike (generated by a neural network) | Le Divelec Jean-Baptiste YouTube Channel

Screenshot from AI & Kennedy : Legend That Thing | Nike (generated by a neural network) | Le Divelec Jean-Baptiste YouTube Channel

Artificial intelligence is transforming pretty much every facet of marketing, especially advertising.

The roles AI can fulfill in that regard go well beyond the simple data gathering and crunching to make ads more impactful. Ad optimization is one thing, and ad creation is another.

We’ve seen AI-scripted commercials, but AI can create ads from scratch with little to no human intervention. This AI application in advertising is still in the experimentation phase, and it might be reserved for big brands with financial and technical resources.

AI-Created Nike Commercial: “Legend That Thing”

Last year, Lexus released what it claimed to be the world’s first advertising scripted by an AI.

The luxury carmaker used IBM’s Watson, a trove of data, and a few humans to finish the job. Watson reviewed a 15-year-worth database of award-winning ads and other data about people’s responsivity to car commercials.

The script of the ad that Watson wrote is strange and melodramatic. It is about a sentient Lexus that manages to survive against humans wanting to destroy it through a crash test.

Kevin Macdonald, director of The Last King of Scotland, among other films, directed the AI-scripted Lexus ad.

Now, it is the turn of Nike, but unofficially since the footwear wasn’t directly involved with the experiment.

From “Just Do It” to “Legend That Thing,” Nike may have found another iconic slogan thanks to AI.

Jean-Baptiste Le Divelec, self-proclaimed as a “meme dealer/gamer/creative copywriter,recently unveiled “A Nike Commercial Generated by a Neural Network.”

To create this unofficial Nike commercial, Le Divelec trained a neural network on seven years worth of the iconic brand’s ads. As to why he chose Nike, he said.

“I wanted to experiment with it myself at first hand and try to generate a commercial. So I took one of the most iconic brands in the world, Nike, and started to look for all of the brand manifesto commercials I could find. Nike just made sense because they are definitely highly regarded in the industry, and I knew I would get enough data to get interesting results.”

Here’s the one-minute video of Nike commercial created by AI. The artificial intelligence system has worked as an automatic text generator. “If you can’t beat him, legend that thing” sounds like a Nike slogan, or at least a T-shirt slogan.

Read More: The Best Artificial Intelligence Books You Need To Read Today

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Ded Mityay | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 11 min read

4 Social Media Marketing Strategies to Test in 2018                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Rost9 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Introducing: Quantum Machine Learning                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Amazon's Suing Pentagon After Microsoft Won the JEDI Contract

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

MIT's AI Knitting System Designs and Creates Woven Garments   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Will Automation and Robots Render Humans Jobless?                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 7 min read

The Best Artificial Intelligence Books you Need to Read Today

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New AI can Detect Depression in Childrens' Speech                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Computers can already beat us at most games. Now they might even be able to out-bluff us. | Image By 7th Sun | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How AI Takes The “Luck” Out Of Gambling                                   

Sumbo BelloShare
By whitehoune | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Research on the Role of Neurons Force us to Relearn…...

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
A HDR image of the dome at the MIT campus | Thermos | Wikimedia Commons | commons.wikimedia.org
Culture 2 min read

MIT Announces $1 Billion USD Plan to Establish an AI College 

Rechelle AnnShare
Videoblocks | videoblocks.com
Technology 6 min read

Pixel Buds one Part of Google's bid to Reshape World Communicatio...

Rechelle AnnShare
Chombosan | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

3 Ways AI is Helping Identify Health Risks and Disease             

Zayan GuedimShare
Engineered Arts specialist Mike Humphrey working on a rubberized head of the worlds first robot artist Ai-Da | Image courtesy of REUTERS/Matthew Stocks
Technology 3 min read

Meet Ai-Da: The World's First Ultra-Realistic Robot Artist     

Rechelle AnnShare
John Arehart | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

Turn Back Time With These 5 new Technologies                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Ktsdesign | shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Know the Difference Between AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learni...

Zayan GuedimShare
Asif Islam | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Edgy Labs Prediction: Meet Andy, the Google AI                             

Brett ForsbergShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.