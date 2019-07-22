search
Culture 3 min read

Cigarette Butts Affect Plant Growth Says New Study

Cigarette smoking is not only dangerous to humans but to plants as well. A new study revealed that improper disposal of cigarette butts in the environment hamper the growth and germination of plants.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 22, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image Caption: Pixabay

Image Caption: Pixabay

Cigarette butts are one of the worst polluters floating on the oceans. Aside from damaging the habitats and poisoning the fishes, they cost millions of tax dollars to clean up.

But, the damage also extends to the terrestrial habitat as well. A new study suggests that cigarette butts are causing damage to our plants.

In the 1950s, the tobacco industry created cigarette filters as a “healthier” alternative to unfiltered cigarettes. It was supposed to block out the toxins that could lead to lung cancer.

It turned out to be a big con.

Not only is the “filtered cigarettes are healthier” claim untrue, but the filters are made of tiny plastics that take decades to decompose. But that isn’t the worse part.

According to the researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU),  aside from poisoning the marine life, cigarette butts also reduce plant growth significantly.

In a statement, lead author of the paper and senior lecturer in Biology at ARU, Dannielle Green, Ph.D., said:

“Despite being common sight littering streets and parks worldwide, our study is the first to show the impact of cigarette butts on plants. We found they had a detrimental effect on the germination success and shoot length of both grass and clover, and reduced the root weight of clover by over half.”

How is this possible?

How Cigarette Butts Are Poisoning Our Planet

The ARU researchers estimated that about 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are littered every year. And these affect vegetation growth in various ways.

For example, it reduces the length of the stem by 28 percent and limits the germination success by 27 percent. Also, it minimizes the root weight by about 57 percent.

Of course, cigarette butts also contain several toxins that could harm the soil. In the end, you’ll get a plant with stunted growth and sparse vegetation at best.

Aside from affecting just plants, cigarette butt pollution also impacts forage crops for livestock, nitrogen fixating plants, and pollinators. In other words, it poses a great danger to the planet as a whole.

So, why is this form of pollution so rampant?

One word: ignorance.

According to the researcher, smokers generally believe that the cigarette butt quickly biodegrades. As such, they don’t consider throwing it anywhere as littering.

The truth is, a cigarette butt is made up of cellulose acetate fiber. And this type of bioplastic takes between years to decades before breaking down.

Saving the Environment From Cigarette Butt Pollution

The researchers recommend raising awareness. This could involve educating the public on the dangers of that comes with not discarding a cigarette butt properly.

Greene noted:

“In some parks, particularly surrounding benches and bins, we found over 100 cigarette butts per square meter. Dropping cigarette butts seems to be a socially acceptable form of littering. We need to raise awareness that the filters do not disappear and instead can cause serious damage to the environment.”

The researchers published their findings in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety.

Read More: Crowded Cities Wants to use Crows to Murder Cigarette Littering

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Study Explains How Electronic Cigarettes Damage Brain Stem Ce...

Sumbo BelloShare
Ocean Cleanup initiatives could be one of the key ways we can save our planet. Now, the cleanup initiatives are reaching an unprecedented scale. | Image By saiko3p | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Ocean Cleanup Initiatives are on the Rise                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Bioplastics are direly needed in the modern world. Now, researchers may have just cracked the formula. | Image By timquo | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Just Created a Commercially Scalable Bioplastic   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

E-Cigarette Laws Could Drive Some Users to Smoke Tobacco         

Sumbo BelloShare
This new form of biodegradable cutlery could be immensely helpful in the fight to reduce plastic waste. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Green Science Alliance Makes Biodegradable Cutlery Using Plastic...

Juliet ChildersShare
El Comandante | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

13 Reasons why Industrial Hemp is the Crop of the Future         

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.