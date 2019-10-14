search
Culture 3 min read

CO2 Emissions Could Lead To Economic Losses Says New Study

A recent study revealed that CO2 emissions cause socioeconomic issues, like productivity loss, which affect vulnerable economic sectors.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 14, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

In a recent paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers described how CO2 emissions causes lost labor productivity.

Climate change affects the planet in several ways. As such, events like rising sea levels, hurricanes, drought, and forest fires are occurring more often across the world.

According to reports, wildfire costs nearly $5.1 billion in losses over the past ten years. Also, the sea level continues to rise at a rate of about one-eighth of an inch every year.

Yet, we seem to be releasing more CO2 into the atmosphere.

The total carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and industry rose by 1.6 percent in 2017 to 36.2 gigatonnes of CO2. Last year, it was even closer to 40 billion metric tons.

Expectedly, this has led to studies on the various ways the greenhouse gas affects our lives.

The researchers at Concordia University decided to contribute to the growing body of knowledge. Damon Matthews and colleagues explored how extreme high temperatures from CO2 emissions could lead to losses in labor productivity.

Matthews, who is also a Concordia Research Chair in Climate Science and Sustainability in the Department of Geography, Planning, and Environment, said:

“We can see that every additional ton of CO2 emission that we produce will have this additional impact, and we can quantify that increase. So this study can help us point to specific countries that are experiencing a quantifiable share of the economic damages that result from the emissions we produce.”

How CO2 Emissions Causes Economic Losses

The researchers performed their calculations based on guidelines that were previously in use regarding rest time recommendations per hour of labor as well as heat exposure.

It turns out that every trillion tonnes of COs emitted could cause global GDP losses of roughly 0.5 percent. According to the team, our current emission rate may have already led to economic losses of a staggering 2 percent of global GDP.

Specific economic sectors such as mining, quarrying, and agriculture are the most vulnerable to heat exposure, says the Concordia team.

Sadly, these sectors happen to account for 73 percent of the output in low-income countries. That means low-income countries are more likely to experience the economic impact of CO2 emissions.

Some of the affected regions include northern South America, Southeast Asia, as well as north-central Africa.

The researchers wrote in their report:

“The labor productivity loss computed for low- and lower-middle-income countries is approximately nine times higher than the one of the high-income countries.”

The authors suggested that the affected countries could take measures to mitigate the loss of labor productivity. However, the permanent solution would be to rethink the overall consequence of relentlessly warming our planet.

Read More: Smartphone App Helps African Farmers Adapt to Climate Change

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

A tiny silicon-based device could be the key to harnessing the power of waste heat | Image via Randy Montoya/Sandia National Laboratories
Science 3 min read

New Silicon Device Can Harness Power of Waste Heat                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Harvepino | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Weather Manipulation Might be Real                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Forget 12 Years! We May Have Only 18 Months to Save…

Zayan GuedimShare
Reef labs is using new methods to create the world's largest 3D printed coral reef to date. | Alex Goad and Reef Design Lab
Technology 4 min read

Reef Design Lab is Using 3D Printing to Save the Coral… 

Juliet ChildersShare
Incorporated | Syfy
Culture 12 min read

10 Things the Syfy Series 'Incorporated' got Right About our Futu...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image via Thomas Glover ¦ Imperial College London
Technology 2 min read

The BioSolar Leaf: A New Green Offensive To Tackle Global Air…...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Elephant Extinction Could Lead to More Global Warming               

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Hydroponic Farming: Why the Future of Food is Indoors               

Zayan GuedimShare
NetPower | Netpower.com
Technology 4 min read

Net Power Natural gas Carbon Capture Demo is Almost Ready       

Zayan GuedimShare
Like many geniuses, Stephen Hawking had a pretty bleak view on the future of our species. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 4 min read

4 Stephen Hawking Predictions to Ruin Your Faith in Humanity 

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Winter Will No Longer Exist In Australia By 2050, Researchers War...

Sumbo BelloShare
The Berkeley Pit | washingtonlandscape.blogspot.com
Science 3 min read

Get to Know Your Nearest Superfund Sites, Where Extremophiles Evo...

Brett ForsbergShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Climate Change is Driving Coral Reefs Away From the Equator   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Greenland's Ice Sheet to Disappear in the Next 1000 Years       

Zayan GuedimShare
Coal mining could soon be a thing of the past in Australia. ¦ Pexels
Culture 3 min read

Milestone: Australia Chooses Climate Change Over Coal               

Zayan GuedimShare
The world's groundwater reserves are in crisis. | Image By Gecko1968 | Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Climate Change is Creating a Groundwater Crisis                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.