search
Technology 3 min read

Compact Depth Sensor for Microrobotics Developed

Researchers have developed a spider-inspired compact depth sensor for microrobots and smartwatches with limited battery and computation power.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 04, 2019 at 11:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

A new depth sensor inspired by spiders could be the future of micro-robotics, augmented reality, and wearable devices.

Today, most electronic devices come with a depth sensor.

For example, iPhones have a Face ID for biometric security. Similarly, video game consoles also come with depth sensors to enhance the gaming experience.

As you may have noticed, not only do these devices have large batteries, but they have fast computers too. As a result, manufacturers have no problem integrating a technology that senses depth into these products.

But, what about small devices like microrobots and smartwatches with limited battery and computation power?

The researchers at Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed an alternative. Inspired by jumping spiders, the researchers developed a more efficient system to measure depth in small devices.

The Jumping Spiders’ Depth-Sensing Capability

Jumping spiders don’t process depth as humans do.

Each principal eyes of these spiders have a few semi-transparent retinae arranged in layers. Using these retinae, the arachnid can measure multiple images using a varying amount of blur.

For example, a jumping spider that looks at a fruitfly using one of its principal eyes would see a sharper image in one retina. The other retina, on the other hand, would produce a blurrier image.

The spider then uses the change in a blur to calculate its distance from the fly. In computer vision, this type of distance calculation is called depth from defocus.

Researchers replicated the spider’s depth-sensing technique, but with limited effectiveness.

They had to use large cameras with motorized internal components that can capture differently-focused images over time. This resulted in a depth sensor with minimal speed and practical application.

But the researchers at SEAS had a better idea.

A Metalens Depth Sensor Inspired By Jumping Spider

In previous research, the team showed off metalenses that can simultaneously produce several images containing different information. Using that study, the researchers designed a new metalens that can simultaneously produce two images with different blurs.

In a statement to the press, Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Physics and co-first author of the paper, Zhujun Shi said:

“Instead of using layered retina to capture multiple simultaneous images, as jumping spiders do, the metalens splits the light and forms two differently-defocused images side-by-side on a photosensor.”

The researchers then use an ultra-efficient algorithm to interpret the two images and build a depth map that represents object distance.

According to the researchers, the new metalens depth sensor could open up a wide range of opportunities in science and technology. For example, we could have produced an improved vision system for microrobots, A.R, and wearable devices.

Read More: Researchers Develop Psychosensory Electronic Skin Technology

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Graphene batteries are coming, and the Catalan startup Earthdas is ensuring they're at the heart of this new movement | Image by koya979 | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Graphene Batteries: The Future of Energy Storage                         

Juliet ChildersShare
AT&T just announced their investment in the AR/VR firm Magic Leap. | Image by agsandrew | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

AT&T Makes Exclusive Distribution Deal With Magic Leap   

Juliet ChildersShare
James Mattil | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

What to Expect From CES 2018, Livestream, and Other Event Details

Rechelle AnnShare
Google Expeditions | YouTube.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Expeditions and Daydream VR Makes the World an AR Classroo...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by archy13 | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

How do I Learn Quantum Computing?                                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Who even knows if my phone is secure? :( | Mangpor2004 | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

3 Ways Mobile Tech is Hack-proofing Itself Beyond Security Apps

Juliet ChildersShare
Chips. How long will they be around? | Artefacti | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How 'Valleytronics' Could Help Keep Moore's Law Alive               

Zayan GuedimShare
IKEA AR Catalog | Businessesinsider.com
Marketing 5 min read

7 Technologies Driving the Future of Social Media                       

Chris ParbeyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk's Neuralink Project is "Coming Soon"                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of R.A.Fuertes
Technology 3 min read

Thinner and Lighter Optical Lens for Smartphone Cameras           

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Walmart
Technology 2 min read

Walmart Opens its AI-Powered Store to the Public                         

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Viral AI Tool ImageNet Roulette Criticized for Being Racist

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Industrial Robots to Take Over 20 Million Jobs By 2030             

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

iPhones Emit High Levels of Radiofrequency Radiation Says Report

Rechelle AnnShare
iPhone 8 concept design | Nodus
Technology 3 min read

Leaked iPhone 8 Design Confirms Apple's Next-gen Features       

Rechelle AnnShare
Jejim | Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Nvidia Unveils 32GB CEO Edition Titan V GPU; Gives 20 Away     

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.