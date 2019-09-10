Corindus Robot Enables the First Telerobotic Heart Surgery

Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Corindus, Inc. was founded in 2002 and now is a leading company in the field of robotic-assisted vascular interventions.

If acquired by Siemens Medical Solutions for about $1.1 billion, Corindus will benefit from the German company’s advanced imaging and AI systems to improve its precision vascular robotics.

Corindus’ flagship precision robotics platform, the FDA-cleared CorPath, has the potential to change the way coronary and vascular procedures are performed.

Corindus’ CorPath: Telerobotic Surgeries Made Easy

Human surgeons may struggle to read a coronary angiogram, and to position a stent they have to rely on eyeball estimation and manual adjustment. A robotic-assisted platform like Corindus’ offers ergonomic visualization and precise, submillimeter measurement, and stent positioning.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved Corindus’ CorPath GRX is the first robotic system to bring precision to PCI and PVI procedures (percutaneous coronary intervention and peripheral vascular intervention).

Corindus’ robotic-assisted technology has also received CE Marking to be commercialized in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Last May, Corindus presented its CorPath platform at the EuroPCR 2019 Conference in Paris. There, interventional cardiologist Jean Fajadet at Clinique Pasteur in Toulouse (France) successfully used it to perform a complex robotic-assisted PCI that was broadcast live.

CorPath robot has proved its precision surgery chops once again, but this time, with long-distance PCI surgeries for the first time.

In a landmark for telemedicine, an Indian interventional cardiologist has used Corindus’ platform to perform a series of long-distance percutaneous coronary intervention surgeries.

Dr. Tejas Patel, Chairman and Chief Interventional Cardiologist of the Apex Heart Institute in Ahmedabad (India) used Corindus’ robot to perform five successful PCI on patients that were lying in operating rooms some 32 kilometers (20 miles) away.

“I am honored to have been a part of this medical milestone,” said Dr. Patel.

“The application of telerobotics for remote treatment has the potential to impact a significant number of lives by providing access to specialized care that may not otherwise be possible.”

The study “Long Distance Tele-Robotic-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: A Report of First-in-Human Experience” appeared in the Lancet spin-off journal EClinicalMedicine.

Telerobotic procedures, thanks to automation technologies like Corindus’, would improve patients access to healthcare and reduce the treatment time. Such long-distance PCI and PVI procedures are only the start for broad robotic-assisted surgery solutions.

Telemedicine is an emerging field where many technologies—like robotics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality — converge.

There’s a sense of “distance” with telemedicine, which brings to mind patients in remote areas of the world, but nothing seems distant and remote like space. For decades, NASA has been contributing to the development of telerobotic medicine, seeking to provide medical care for astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

With long-duration spaceflight and future space missions, telemedicine technologies will have to develop to fulfill a much crucial role.