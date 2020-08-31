search
Marketing 2 min read

Digital Display Advertising in the U.S. Will Continue to Grow

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 31, 2020 at 9:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Aug 31, 2020 at 9:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
mohamed Hassan

mohamed Hassan

According to a recent report from eMarketer, digital display advertising in the United States will continue to grow despite the recession.

A 2019 eMarketer report has predicted that programmatic display ad spends in the U.S would reach $57.30 billion by 2020. That’s a 19.5 percent growth compared to the previous year.

However, the forecast was in October 2019, three months before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. Now, the economy has fallen into its first slump since the 2007 Great Recession.

Accordingly, eMarketer has revised its predictions to account for the current state of the country.

The report reads:

“Now the pandemic’s effects are layered onto those changes. Of particular note: We’ve revised our estimated 2019 programmatic display spending upward, from $57.30 billion to $59.57 billion.”

Before delving into the prediction, let’s begin with a quick introduction.

What is Digital Display Advertising?

Digital display advertising refers to graphic advertising on websites, apps, or social media through banners or other formats. These could include text, images, flash, audio, or video.

Most digital display advertisings in the U.S. are programmatic. That means buying and selling of ad inventory requires an automated bidding system.

According to eMarketer, these transactions will account for 84.5 percent of the digital display ads market.

Digital Display Adverting to Grow Despite Recession

The report suggests that programmatic display advertising in the U.S. will continue to grow in 2020, despite the recession. However, the growth will be significantly stunted before it bounces back in 2021.

According to eMarketer, three factors will anchor the expected growth in programmatic advertising. These are:

  • Mobile spending
  • Video spending
  • Programmatic direct transactions

The forecast suggested that mobile and video spending will rise by $3.93 billion and $2.83 billion. Similarly, programmatic direct transactions will account for $4.07 billion in incremental spending.

Spending on nonvideo programmatic display ads will rise by roughly $900 million in 2020. However, the video ads are the primary driver of programmatic ad growth.

The report states:

“Spending on video ads transacted programmatically will increase by 11.6% to $27.37 billion, and growth will accelerate to 31.3% next year as the economic effects of the pandemic subside.”

Here’s the full report.

Read More: Coronavirus to Impact Advertising More Than the 2008 Recession

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

zimmytws / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on U.S. Job Market                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Webster2703 | Pixabay.com
Marketing 2 min read

WhatsApp Down: Update Crashes Messenger Worldwide                       

StephanieShare
The Internet can be a great power for change, and it may just be getting started. | Shutterstock
Technology 9 min read

5 Ways Technology Helps Protect Human Rights                                 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
YMZK-Photo / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

SpaceX and NASA Abort Historic Launch due to bad Weather         

Sumbo BelloShare
Ded Mityay | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 11 min read

4 Social Media Marketing Strategies to Test in 2018                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Erik Lucatero/ Pixabay.com
Marketing 6 min read

Drive Engagement With These 4 Content Types                                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Denizce | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

World Militaries Monitor Social Media for Security Threats Using...

Chris ParbeyShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

7 Effective Article Writing Strategies for Marketers                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 10 min read

A Guide to Long-Term Content Planning and Content Creation     

Edgy UniverseShare
Presumably, a young social media manager improving her repertoire with some online research at Edgy Labs | Cuncon | Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

5 Unusual Strategies Your Social Media Manager Should Test in 201...

Juliet ChildersShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

How Social Influencers are Adapting to COVID-19 Pandemic         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image by Watchara Ritjan | Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

5 Less Salesy Ways to Promote Your Products on Social Media   

Edgy UniverseShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

Create Your Social Media Marketing Strategy in 4 Easy Steps   

Edgy UniverseShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 10 min read

6 Major Characteristics of High-Performing Content                     

Edgy UniverseShare
HAKINMHAN / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Activists Fear Current Pandemic may Kill Privacy Rights           

Sumbo BelloShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Here's What you can Do to Get More Social Media Shares             

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.