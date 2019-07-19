search
Technology 4 min read

Edgy Explains: What is DNA Data Storage?

Nature’s data storage system, DNA could also be used to store digital information far more efficiently than conventional devices. Edgy brings you up to speed with DNA data storage.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 19, 2019 at 11:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Pixabay

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Short for DeoxyriboNucleic Acid, DNA, is the carrier molecule of genetic code that basically makes us, us!

DNA carries tens of thousands of protein-coding genes – scientists still don’t know for sure how much exactly – which determine each and every one of our traits. Even our personality could be more genetic than environmental.

As nature’s oldest information-storage medium, DNA is inspiring scientists to try to adapt it into data storage systems that would address the world’s rising data crisis.

DNA data storage systems could be the alternative to traditional magnetic and optical storage media we didn’t know we’d be in need for.

DNA Data Storage and the Big Problem of Big Data

The world produces 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day. So much that about 90% of all the existing data has been generated in the last two years alone.

By 2020, you and each internet user would generate about 1.7 megabytes of data per second, or about 418 zettabytes annually. Zettabyte amounts to one trillion gigabytes, so we need roughly 418 billion one-terabyte hard drives to store these massive amounts of data.

More mind-boggling stats illustrate the ever-growing problem of Big Data and how it increases the pressure on conventional storage systems.

People say they have their files stored on the cloud and don’t give it much thought. But the cloud is just data centers, basically big hard drives, and lots of them. Data centers consume vast amounts of energy and have a large carbon footprint.

Data centers in the U.S. consume billions of kilowatts of electricity, roughly the same amount as over 6 million American households, or about 2% of the U.S. total energy consumption!

This is where DNA data storage systems come in. DNA’s long sequences of nucleotides A, T, C, and G can be used to encode information.

DNA’s three significant advantages make it a perfect candidate in this regard: it lasts longer, stores more, and costs less.

DNA allows the genetic information to be preserved and passed on to the next generations, and one of DNA’s most remarkable characteristics is its longevity.

Under ideal conditions, DNA could theoretically still be readable after millions of years, which is not surprising considering there are longevity genes.

Then we have data density. You can store around 215 petabytes of data, or 215 million gigabytes, per one gram of DNA!

A few other things, however, can compete with that. For instance, metabolites were claimed to have a higher data density than DNA.

DNA’s four-letter alphabet can be used to store every bit of data humans have ever created in a single room, or “a container about the size and weight of a couple of pickup trucks.”

Read More: All of Humanity’s Data to be Stored in DNA

MIT’s Catalog and Other DNA Data Storage Projects

So DNA can store way more digital data than any other existing approach, and it takes a very long time to degrade. But at which cost?

Cost-effectiveness is the critical aspect of DNA data storage technology that scientists are working on.

DNA could be the future of data storage technology and several major tech companies, like Microsoft, MIT, Intel, and others are developing their own DNA data storage projects.

An MIT spinoff startup, Catalog“is building the world’s first DNA-based platform for massive digital data storage and computation.” 

Catalog’s team claims their technology enables storing digital data in DNA-based systems much faster and cheaper than current techniques. Catalog’s technology is like a printing press with movable typefaces compared to pen an paper.

To retrieve stored information, the DNA molecules are placed in a sequencing machine where a computer can read it back out.

Nate Roquet, Catalog’s co-founder, asks a legitimate question though:

“Ten, fifteen years down the road… what the implications are once all data is stored in DNA?”

Another exciting DNA data storage project is that of Microsoft and the University of Washington. Researchers designed a “fully automated system to store and retrieve data in manufactured DNA — a key step in moving the technology out of the research lab and into commercial data centers.”

As a proof-of-concept test of their system, the UW and Microsoft team encoded a single word “hello” around five bytes of data, and yet it took them 21 hours to write, store, and read the file.

The said end-to-end DNA storage device costs around $10,000. But by eliminating some costly sensors and actuators, it can be brought down to $3,000 – $4,000.

Read More: Metabolomes For Molecular Computers: Metabolites To Store Data

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

VirtualDr | http://virtualdr.ir
Science 5 min read

Successful Cloning of Primates Breaks the Barrier to Human Clonin...

Rechelle AnnShare
We used to be good at art. | gerasimov_foto_174 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Early Human Development: Biggest Discoveries in the Study of us

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

DNA Movies Debut at a Theater Inside You                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft's Latest Text-to-Speech AI Generates Realistic Speech

Rechelle AnnShare
Kentoh | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

Depth First Search Algorithm: What it is and How it Works       

Alexander DeShare
Konstantin Kolosov | Shutterstock
Science 6 min read

What is 'Disruptive Diagnostics' and How is it Changing Health Ca...

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
New solutions are needed to our propulsion problems if humans ever hope to achieve deep space travel. | Image By alvant | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How Two New Propulsion Systems Could Revolutionize Space Travel

Zayan GuedimShare
Immortality has long been a dream of humanity. Now, thanks to quantum archaeology, it may soon become a reality. | Image by Quick Shot | Shutterstock
Science 6 min read

Quantum Archeology and 3D-Bioprinting Could Make us Immortal 

Zayan GuedimShare
Using a new method called time-folded optics, scientists may have created a new way of capturing and processing light and images. | Image By Mrs.Moon | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Time-Folded Optics Have Ability to "Catch" Light                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Igor Zh. | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Regulation, Tracking, and Delivery: 3 Industry 4.0 Drone Breakthr...

William McKinneyShare
This new biopesticide could significantly help in the attempt to stem the effects of pesticides on the natural world. ¦ Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Natural Bacteria Could Soon Replace Pesticides                             

Zayan GuedimShare
This tech startup could give an even larger boost to the already rapidly growing synthetic meat market. ¦ shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Bill Gates Backed Startup Uses CRISPR to Grow Meat                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Alley cropping | U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

MIT Researchers Develop Genetic Tool to Improve Plants' Resistanc...

Rechelle AnnShare
3D printing is reaching new heights almost every day. Now, a new 3D printing technique could bring 3D printing techniques even further. Image by Naumov S | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Voxel-Based 3D Printing Method Creates Ultra High-Definition...

Zayan GuedimShare
AR and VR companies have taken a number of big leaps forward in the past few months. Now, they may be set to take the world by storm. | Image by Andrush | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

VirtualLink Succeeds in Creating Universal Connector for VR Heads...

Juliet ChildersShare
Adobe's Project New View uses VR to create a 3D virtual world to help clients visualize data sets and trends | Image by r.classen
Science 3 min read

Adobe's Project New View Leverages VR to Create 3D Data Visualiza...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.