search
Technology 3 min read

New Electronic Gloves Allow Users to Sense Virtual Objects

Korean engineers designed electronic gloves that allow users to interact and sense objects in virtual reality environments.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 22, 2019 at 7:00 am GMT
Image Credit: Scientific Reports

Image Credit: Scientific Reports

A Korean team has designed electronic gloves that could allow its user to interact with virtual objects.

While this is hardly the first time we’re seeing an attempt at reproducing texture in VR, this is a bit different. Not only does it allow the wearer to manipulate a virtual hand, but the person can also pick up an object in virtual reality and feel the shape.

Are you wondering how they made it possible? Well, it’s because of two things: sensors and actuators.

Electronic Gloves for Sensing Virtual Objects

As you may have guessed, the sensor detects the movement and sends the motion information to the VR.

The researchers placed a total of 11 sensors on the thumb, index, and middle fingers using a silicone adhesive. That way, it could easily detect movements in these areas.

For the sensors itself, the team used piezoelectric technology materials that produce an electric charge when a wearer makes squeezing movements.

With every bend or flick of a finger, the sensors produce a measurable electric impulse, which the software translates into a command. It then transmits this command via Bluetooth into a virtual space for interconnection with a virtual hand.

Touching Virtual Objects

The electronic glove’s actuators consist of a smooth little air bubble encased in a thin silicone skin, and it actuates through electrostatic attraction.

When an electric current passes through the silicon, it changes its shape. As a result, the air becomes forced into a tighter space that pops up.

And as the signal varies, so does the height of the bubble in the fingertips. This tricks the user’s hand into thinking that it’s actually touching or even holding something.

In their publication in Scientific Reports, the researchers wrote:

“Without additional equipment, this glove senses and transmits hand movements and provides haptic feedback. The mounted actuator is flexible and provides very fast reaction rates. Also, we show the performance test of the glove used in VR.”

Testing Lightweight Virtual Reality Electronic Gloves

Image Credit Scientific Reports

For the test, the authors used a virtual knight from an electronic chessboard.

The actuators expanded appropriately to mimic the physical dimension of the chess piece. So, not only could the researchers pick up the knight, but they could also hold, and feel it.

As for how the whole system works, it involves sensors, actuators, as well as gloves and interface board with software. Here’s the breakdown.

When a wearer moves to pick up a virtual object, the sensors in the glove notes the finger movement and sends the data to a software program via Bluetooth. The program then recreates the movement of the virtual hand on a screen.

The potential use of this tech extends beyond a novelty toy. It could make learning software more immersive and virtual scientific experiments more informative. And yes, we would have more realistic VR games too.

“We expect that our developed glove will be used in several ways by linking with various VR software,” the researchers concluded.

Read More: Smartglasses and Truly Wireless Headbuds are Making 3D Virtual Reality Possible

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Fablok | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Ingestible Electronics Update: MIT and Stanford's Midfield Transm...

Zayan GuedimShare
Overwatch World Cup | BlizzCon | Blizzard Entertainment
Culture 6 min read

How Science Can Help You Get Better at Video Games                     

Edgy UniverseShare
AR and VR companies have taken a number of big leaps forward in the past few months. Now, they may be set to take the world by storm. | Image by Andrush | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

VirtualLink Succeeds in Creating Universal Connector for VR Heads...

Juliet ChildersShare
HammerandTusk | Pixabay.com
Technology 5 min read

Amazon Offers Disruptive New VR and Media Services                     

Juliet ChildersShare
We still haven't figured out a way to jack in and leave this measly reality behind. Maybe Google WebVR support for Oculus Rift will help us get there. | Betto Rodrigues | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Redditor Discovers That Google Chrome Supports Oculus Rift     

Juliet ChildersShare
Adobe's Project New View uses VR to create a 3D virtual world to help clients visualize data sets and trends | Image by r.classen
Science 3 min read

Adobe's Project New View Leverages VR to Create 3D Data Visualiza...

Juliet ChildersShare
Wayne0216 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Virtual Reality Check: Why the VR Market is Shaping up to…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of MIT
Technology 3 min read

New Automated System Designs and 3D Prints Actuators                 

Zayan GuedimShare
pnDl | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How VR Will Make Humanity More Responsible                                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Today, IoT devices are everywhere. To get the most out of your money, it pays to know exactly what IoT devices to invest in. | Image by zhu difeng | Shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

5 IoT Devices you Should be Investing in                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Google I/O 2017 | Pinterest | Popularmechanics.com
Technology 4 min read

5 Major Announcements from Google I/O 2017                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
The PSVR may have been overshadowed by competitors as of late, but the future of the franchise is looking far brighter. | Image By Kev Llewellyn | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Why the Future of PSVR is More Exciting Than you Think             

Juliet ChildersShare
Pio3.com | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Apple Enters the Hearing Aid Market With Cochlear Limited       

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

5 Drug Delivery Systems Revolutionizing Healthcare                     

Zayan GuedimShare
NASA's VR Project helps users truly visualize the massive scale of our galaxy. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New NASA VR Project Puts Users Inside a Black Hole                     

Zayan GuedimShare
In a major boost for XR devices, both HTC and Qualcomm are pushing to make it the next chapter in new reality devices. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Qualcomm Steps up for HTC Vive XR Mobile Devices                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.