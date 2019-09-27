search
Science 2 min read

Excessive Athletic Training can Cause Brain Fatigue

A new study revealed that excessive workout or physical training causes brain fatigue, affecting the performance of athletes negatively.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 27, 2019 at 9:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

It’s common knowledge that extreme athletic training can make your body tired. But according to a recent paper in the journal Current Biology, it can also cause brain fatigue.

Overtraining syndrome (OTS), also known as burnout, is not uncommon among individuals training for sports events such as the Olympics. It’s a condition in which the athlete experiences fatigue and declining performance in sport despite increased training.

Researchers have always wondered what was responsible for OTS. More importantly, they wanted to know whether overtraining syndrome arose in part from the neural fatigue in the brain – the same kind of fatigue that can be caused by excessive intellectual work?

To answer these questions, researchers Mathias Pessiglione of Hôpital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière in Paris and first author Bastien Blain conducted a study.

How Excessive Athletic Training Causes Brain Fatigue

For the study, the researchers recruited 37 competitive male endurance athletes within an average age of 35. Then, they asked the participants to either continue their regular training or increase it by 40 percent per session over three weeks.

The research team then collected several data during this study period.

They monitored the participants’ physical performance during cycling exercises and assessed how each athlete experienced fatigue using questionnaires. The researchers also conducted behavioral testing and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanning experiments.

Findings from the study suggest that excessive athletic training made the participants feel more fatigued. As a result, they acted impulsively in standard test to evaluate how they would make economic choices, favoring immediate over delayed rewards.

Also, the researchers noted a diminished activation of the lateral prefrontal cortex – a vital region of the executive control system – in the brain of athletes making these economic choices.

Endurance sport is right for your health. However, the researchers suggest that overdoing an endurance sport can harm the brain.

In a statement, Pessiglione said:

“Our findings draw attention to the fact that neural states matter: you don’t make the same decisions when your brain is fatigued.”

Aside from helping athletes maximize their training, findings from this study are essential for understanding decision making. It emphasizes the importance of monitoring our fatigue levels to avoid making bad judicial, political, or economic decisions.

Read More: Researchers Introduce a New Way to Monitor Gym Exercises

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

New research in synaptic plasticity could shed light on how our brain works. | Image By whitehoune | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Synaptic Plasticity Could Explain the Inner Workings of the Human...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

New Optic Nerve Stimulation Method to Aid the Blind                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Audiobooks Listening and Reading Trigger the Same Part of the Bra...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Explore Why Mosquitoes Choose Humans                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Adrian Grosu | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Prenatal 'Mini-brain' Scans May Solve Schizophrenia Origins   

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

AI Tool to Measure Human Conceptual Understanding Developed   

Zayan GuedimShare
Mopic | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Brain Connectivity Linked to IQ Level via MRI                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover How Itch Signals are Transmitted to the Brain

Sumbo BelloShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

New Brain Machine Interface Could Give Power of Speech to ALS…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Andrii Vodolazhskyi | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

What a New Theory on Memory Formation Means for Machine Learning

Zayan GuedimShare
Lisa Alisa | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Here's a Useful Exercise That Boosts Brain Power                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

How our Brain Filters Sounds Using the Auditory Sensing Gate 

Sumbo BelloShare
It's crazy to think about just how powerful the brain really is. | Triff | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover new way to map Gene Expression Patterns   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Invent Wireless Aneurysm Sensor to Monitor Healing

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New MRI technique Can Capture Molecular Changes in the Brain 

Sumbo BelloShare
Germina | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Replace Memories, Enhance Your IQ with this Brain Chip             

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.