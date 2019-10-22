search
Science 3 min read

Exposure to Blue Light From LEDs Can Make You Age Faster

Oregon State University researchers revealed in a new study that prolonged exposure to blue light can accelerate a person's aging.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 22, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

According to a recent study, prolonged exposure to blue light – which your phone or computer emits – can affect your longevity.

Every time you flip on a wall switch or turn on your phone, you become exposed to a variety of visible light rays. Expectedly, these rays affect our bodies in different ways.

Aside from the invisible ultraviolet rays, the sun also emits visible light, which consists of a range of colored light with different energies. These include red, orange, yellow, green, and blue light rays.

Here’s where the physics gets interesting.

An inverse relationship exists between the wavelength of light rays and the amount of energy they contain. In other words, short-wavelength provides more energy, and those with long-wavelength include more.

While the rays on the red end of the visible light spectrum have a longer wavelength, the blue end has a shorter wavelength and more energy.

As technology advances, so did the sources of blue light exposure. So, aside from the sun, we’re now exposed to the rays from computers, lights, and television.

A large number of these exposure comes from light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Previous studies already suggest that exposure to blue light from LEDs is a risk factor for sleep and circadian rhythm disorder. But, how does it affect the human lifespan?

That was the question the Oregon State University wanted to answer.

In a statement, a researcher in the OSU College of Science, Jaga Giebultowicz said:

“But this technology, LED lighting, even in most developed countries, has not been used long enough to know its effects across the human lifespan.”

So, Giebultowicz and colleagues decided to conduct a study.

How Prolonged Exposure to Blue Light Can Accelerate Aging

For the study, the researchers examined how fruit flies responded to daily 12 hours exposure to blue LED light.

Flies that the OSU team subjected to a daily cycle of 12 hours in light and 12 hours in darkness had shorter lives compared with those kept in complete darkness. Not only were the retinal cells and brain neurons of the exposed flies damaged, but they also displayed impaired locomotion too.

Even the eyeless mutant flies in the study displayed brain damage and locomotion impairment. This suggests that the flies didn’t have to see the harmful rays to experience its effects.

After measuring the expression of some genes in the fruit flies, the researchers discovered that the flies expressed stress-response protective genes under the light. This led to the hypothesis that light was regulating the gene.

Giebultowicz, a professor of integrative biology, said:

“The fact that the light was accelerating aging in the flies was very surprising to us at first. Then we started asking: what is it in the light that is harmful to them? And we looked at the spectrum of light. It was very clear cut that although light without blue slightly shortened their lifespan, just blue light alone shortened their lifespan very dramatically.”

How To Reduce The Damaging Effect of Blue Light

Aside from sitting in the dark, other precautions can reduce the damaging effect of the rays, said the researchers.

For example, you can set your smartphones, laptops, and other devices to block blue light emission. Also, eyeglasses with amber lenses can filter out blue light and protect your retina.

The researcher suggested that technology and medicine may one day work together to produce a healthier spectrum of light. That way, not only would we sleep better, but it could also improve our overall health.

Read More: Scientists Manipulate Brain Cells Using Smartphone-Controlled Implant

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

This new ruling will allow Japanese food companies to freely grow and sell gene-edited crops. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Japan Officially Approves Sale of Gene-Edited Crops                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Danielle Fong, Co-founder of Lightsail Energy | Cody Pickens
Technology 3 min read

Lightsail Energy: Store and Recoup Energy Using Compressed air

Zayan GuedimShare
CRISPR Cas9 | NIH Image Gallery
Science 3 min read

Researchers Develop new Genetic Barcoding Technology to Track Gen...

Rechelle AnnShare
Thanks to a new breakthrough, we may soon be able to create practical fusion reactors. | Image by Efman | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Magnetic Discovery Leads way for Fusion Power Tokamak Scalabi...

Zayan GuedimShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

New Study Suggests Adult Human Brain Still Creates Nerve Cells

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Gene-Editing Technique Inserts DNA With no Cutting             

Zayan GuedimShare
LED Lights presented in a cool way that might have you thinking quantum or, at least, that's what we hope. | Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Quantum LED Discovery Could Lead to a Quantum Internet     

Zayan GuedimShare
Renewable power sources | Image courtesy of Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Game Changer: Renewable Power Sources Become Cheapest Global Ener...

Zayan GuedimShare
This thermal battery could make renewable energy up to six times cheaper to store. ¦ Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

New Thermal Battery Could be an Energy Game Changer                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Why Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Was Lower During Ice Age           

Sumbo BelloShare
ColiN00B | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

New CRISPR Method Developed by Researchers Could Skip Sections of...

Rechelle AnnShare
Energy harvesting systems could revolutionize the way microdevices are powered. Now, a new device could make this a possibility. | Image By Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Hybrid Energy Harvesting System Could Revolutionize Microdevi...

Zayan GuedimShare
Bruce Geller | Oregonstate.edu
Science 2 min read

Here's how we Will Overcome Growing Antibiotic Resistance       

Zayan GuedimShare
This new patent filing could revolutionize our modern power grids. | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

U.S Navy Files Patent for Room Temperature Superconductor       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

How the Ultraviolet Radiation From the Sun Damages Our Skin   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Capturing of CO2 Molecules Using New Porous Material                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.