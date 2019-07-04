search
Science 3 min read

Bacteria's Secret to Survival can be Used to Make Indestructible Materials

Scientists studying microorganisms found that the secret to their survival is sugar, and it could be used to make indestructible materials for us.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 04, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Pixabay

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Clothes, shoes, and other everyday items we use are subject to the inevitable wear and tear process. We have to use indestructible materials to make them last longer.

Unfortunately, there’s not any that can fit the requirements like weight and design freedom.

We grow out of clothes, sometimes because of our dietary habits in which sugar is usually singled out as a primary culprit.

But maybe, sugar can help us make durable clothes, and other items as a group of scientists had discovered.

Sweet Indestructible Materials

Researchers at the University of Virginia (UVA) School of Medicine studied a type of single-celled organisms and found the secret behind their survival.

Extremophiles are bacteria that live in the most extreme environments from acidic and alkaline, too hot and frigid, and basically anywhere where life seems the least plausible to thrive.

The UVA team investigated a type of extremophiles called Sulfolobus islandicus. These hardy microorganisms have what scientists call pili, an appendage used for many functions. Up to 2 µm in length, bacterial pili (singular: pilus) are protein filaments that extend from the surface of the membrane.

Now, here’s how we can take a page out of nature’s book to make indestructible materials.

The team tried to break these extracellular appendages apart from the Sulfolobus bacteria for further investigation. But no matter what they do, like exposing the pili to harsh environments, they couldn’t tear it apart. The pili just resisted everything the researchers threw it in, be it boiling in sodium or other tricks.

“We were unable to take these things apart in boiling detergent. They just remained absolutely intact,” said Edward H. Egelman of UVA’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics. “So we then tried much harsher treatments, including boiling them in lye, which is sodium hydroxide. Nope.”

Egelman, recently elected to the National Academy of Sciences, and his team threw in the towel, then grabbed their cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM), allowing them to get down to the atomic bottom of the pili.

Using the cryo-EM, they managed to get a submicroscopic view into the structure of pili filaments, and the findings were “shocking.”

“There’s just a huge amount of sugar covering the entire surface of these filaments in a way that has never been seen before,” Egelman explains. “These bugs have devised a way to just use massive amounts of sugar to cover these filaments and make them resistant to the incredible extremes of the environment in which they live.”

Per the study, these protein filaments are usually very sensitive to harsh external conditions like heat and acid. But coated in sugar, the pili become almost indestructible.

According to Egelman, there’s a lot of previous evidence suggesting that small amounts of sugar can, for instance, increase the stability of drugs.

But this is the first evidence showing that sugar, and lots of it, could make indestructible materials, either in nature like in the case of some extremophiles or in manufacturing like clothes and other materials.

That said, sugar is still bad for your health, and don’t expect sweet-tasting clothes any time soon.

Read More: How Microbially Grown Materials Became the Future of Electronics

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Life on Mars has always been a possibility. Now, researchers have brought forward evidence showing the likelihood of their being life on our planetary neighbor to be more than plausible. | Image by Jurik Peter | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

New Discovery Furthers Proof of Possible Life on Mars               

Zayan GuedimShare
skeeze | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Bacteria May be Root Cause of Cancer                                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Gunnar von Heijne (C), Secretary of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry 2017, Sara Snogerup Linse, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry 2017 and Peter Brzezinski, Professor of Biochemistry, announce the winners of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry during a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, October 4, 2017 | Image Courtesy of Reuters via Independent UK | independent.co.uk
Science 6 min read

Scientists Behind Cryo-electron Microscopy Gets Nobel Prize in Ch...

Rechelle AnnShare
Chajnantor Plateau in the Chilean Andes | Wikimedia Commons | commons.wikimedia.org
Science 3 min read

Actinobacteria Found in Atacama May Help Create Treatment for HIV

Rechelle AnnShare
Asci and ascospores, Morchella elata | peter G. Werner | Wikimedia Commons
Science 2 min read

Scientists Discover Massive Ecosystem Beneath Earth's Surface

Rechelle AnnShare
simon jhuan | Shutterstock
Science 9 min read

Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs: The Past, Present, and Future

Zayan GuedimShare
Rost9 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why CRISPR Might not Work                                                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Scientists have discovered a method of using light-activated oxygen to destroy harmful bacteria. | Image By MZinchenko | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Light-Activated Oxygen Could be Successful Alternative to Antibio...

Zayan GuedimShare
Science 3 min read

NASA is Back With 3 new Ambitious Goals                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image credit via Robert Coelius ¦ Michigan Engineering
Science 3 min read

New Cold Plasma Device Could Eradicate Airborne Diseases         

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a new synthetic process, researchers can now grow mother of pearl in a fast and efficient process. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Create Artificial Mother-of-Pearl Using Bacteria 

Sumbo BelloShare
Prawny | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Bacteria Have "Memory" That Passes From one Cell Generation to An...

Rechelle AnnShare
Extreomphiles can survive in the most inhospitable conditions on Earth, just like in this highly acidic lake in Spain. Could studying these species help us improve our search for extraterrestrial life? | Image by Marcelina Zygula | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Extremophiles in our Stratosphere Might be key to Discovering Ali...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by hxdbzxy | Shutterstock
Science 8 min read

Where did it all Begin? The Theory of the Beginning of…   

Zayan GuedimShare
Bioplastics might be the key to helping solve our plastic crisis, but they're not the full solution. | Image By timquo | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Why Bioplastics are Only a Partial Solution                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
This new biopesticide could significantly help in the attempt to stem the effects of pesticides on the natural world. ¦ Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Natural Bacteria Could Soon Replace Pesticides                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.