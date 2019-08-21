search
Marketing 3 min read

Facebook is set to Roll Out its "Clear History" Privacy Tool

Months after Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would give users more control over their data, the company is now rolling out a new privacy tool.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 21, 2019 at 2:15 pm GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Over a year ago, Facebook‘s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced at the company’s annual developer’s conference that they would be releasing a new privacy tool.

It was the “Clear History” feature that would let users break the connection between their web browsing history and their Facebook account.

After months of delays, the feature is finally set to roll out in South Korea, Ireland, and Spain, with other countries to follow in the coming months.

In the wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook had to figure out a way to give users more control over their privacy. That’s what the Clear History tool does, although at the expense of advertisers’ targeting capabilities.

So, how does the new tool work?

How Facebook’s “Clear History” Privacy Tool Works

Image Credit: The Verge

Facebook is adding the new tool as part of a new section of its service called “Off-Facebook.

Upon opening, you’ll see the websites, including apps that are tracking your activities and sending reports back to Facebook for ad targeting. You’ll be able to block them too.

Users simply have to tap the “Clear History” icon to prevent Facebook from having access to that information.

While you can disconnect all off-Facebook browsing data, the feature comes with another option of disconnecting specific websites or apps. Users can also block companies from reporting their tracking data back to the social media giant in the future.

When using the Clear History tool, you could come across unfamiliar apps or websites. According to Facebook, this is not out of the ordinary.

“For example, a website you didn’t visit could show up because a friend looked it up on your phone,” the company said. “Or because you share a home computer with your partner and kids.”

Facebook initially intended to launch the Clear History tool last year. However, the project had experienced a couple of unexpected delays.

The social media company wrote in a blog post:

“Since Off-Facebook Activity is a new kind of tool, there was no template for us to follow. Our engineering teams redesigned our systems and built a new way for them to process information. We also conducted months of research to get input from people, privacy advocates, policymakers, advertisers and industry groups. We made important changes in response to what we learned.”

As for why “Clear History” is rolling out slowly, the company explains that it’s to ensure that the privacy tool is working reliably for everyone.

Read More: Facebook Hired Contractors to Transcribe Audio Clips of Users

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Presumably, a young social media manager improving her repertoire with some online research at Edgy Labs | Cuncon | Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

5 Unusual Strategies Your Social Media Manager Should Test in 201...

Juliet ChildersShare
Franco Bouly | Flickr.com
Marketing 3 min read

Cryptocurrency and ICO Advertisements are now Banned From Faceboo...

Rechelle AnnShare
Sean Parker | Helga Esteb | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Billionaires Promote Collaboration over Competition in Medicine

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Facebook Messenger Kids' Bug Lets Children Chat With Strangers

Sumbo BelloShare
Ae Cherayut | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

How Economies Can Stay Competitive in Industry 4.0                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Alexey Boldin | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

How Facebook Instant Articles Improves Your UX                             

Chris ParbeyShare
A graphic hinting at all the aspects of good brand awareness. | Wowomnom | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

7 Ways to Increase Your Brand Awareness Exponentially               

Rechelle AnnShare
Taromanaiai | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

What Facebook Food Ordering Means for its Long-term e-Commerce St...

Chris ParbeyShare
Pe3K | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

How Facebook's CherryPi Fared in an All-AI StarCraft Battle Royal...

William McKinneyShare
$50 Million Investment Round for Leap Motion Finger Tracking Technology
Technology 3 min read

$50 Million Investment Round for Leap Motion Finger Tracking Tech...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

Pew Research Reveals Popular YouTube Keywords to Get Views     

Sumbo BelloShare
Intel's new facility could give their company a significant boost in the future. ¦ Pexels
Technology 2 min read

Intel Plans an $8-billion Facility Amid Malware Scare               

Juliet ChildersShare
Olivier Le Moal | Shutterstock
Marketing 12 min read

How to Create a Referral Program for Your Business                     

Alexander DeShare
Watch Tab's TV Show Screen | Facebook
Marketing 6 min read

Watch: Facebook's New TV Service for Original Shows                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Videoblocks | videoblocks.com
Technology 6 min read

Pixel Buds one Part of Google's bid to Reshape World Communicatio...

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

Video Monetization: How To Earn Money From Your Online Videos

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.