search
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook Will be Rebranding Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook is reportedly rebranding Instagram and WhatsApp to boost the company's reputation and gain credit for the two apps' achievements.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 05, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

According to a recent report, Facebook is rebranding its other two platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp, to include its name. These platforms will now be known as “Instagram for Facebook” and “Whatsapp for Facebook,” says the report.

Back in 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram. Then two years later, the social media giant also added WhatsApp to its list of acquisitions.

Until now, the apps were branded differently and had operated independently of the parent company. As a result, they had remained untarnished by the privacy scandal that has plagued Facebook.

That’s why the move to rebrand had been both met with surprise, and confusion among Facebook employees, especially since Facebook is undergoing more scrutiny from antitrust regulators.

This makes you wonder why Facebook is changing the names of its other apps.

Why Facebook is Rebranding Instagram and WhatsApp

Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly frustrated that Facebook doesn’t take credit for WhatsApp and Instagram’s successes. According to a DuckDuckGo 2018 survey, over 50 percent of Americans didn’t know Facebook owns Instagram or WhatsApp.

Facebook’s brand, on the other hand, has been tarnished by loads of privacy scandals. Users are getting more aware of the company’s data collection practices.

By associating these other social media platform with Facebook, the CEO hopes to improve the overall company’s brand image.

Facebook Spokeswoman, Bertie Thompson, confirmed the rebranding. In a statement to the press, Thompson said:

“We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook.”

Thompson also noted that the company is already using similar branding with its other products like the enterprise chat tool, WorkPlace. So, the social media apps rebranding was bound to happen at some point.

Users will see the “from Facebook” branding when they log into the apps and when visiting the App Store or Google Play to download.

Unifying the Family of Social Media Apps

Zuckerberg has, in recent months, expressed interest in unifying the messaging system behind the three apps – Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. With this merger, users will able to communicate across the three social media platforms.

Not only could this improve loyalty to the messaging ecosystem, but it could also bring eCommerce opportunities to the brand.

Thompson declined to comment further on the matter.

Read More: Facebook Advertisers Are Shifting Ad Spending to Instagram Stories

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Ho Chi Minh City | Tonkinphotography | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Ahead of Controversial Vote, Vietnamese Activists Appeal to Faceb...

Juliet ChildersShare
Gaudi Lab | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Technology Addiction Knows no Bounds                                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
In a further push to gain superiority in the market, Spotify is taking aim at Apple's Apple Tax policies. ¦ Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Spotify Lodges EU Antitrust Complaint to Combat "Apple Tax"   

Juliet ChildersShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Facebook To Announce Its Libra Cryptocurrency This Week           

Sumbo BelloShare
You may not have felt the effects of Net Neutrality repeal yet. But you will soon. | Schistra | Shutterstock
Technology 7 min read

Net Neutrality Repeal Goes Into Effect, Enables Discrimination

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Image via Wikimedia Commons
Marketing 4 min read

4 Ways Facebook Tries to Collect Your Data                                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Arena Creative | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Social Media Helps Wildfire, Smoke Exposure Researchers           

Chris ParbeyShare
I'm Friday | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

Use Facebook Live to Build Your Email Subscription List           

Chris ParbeyShare
Image by Gearstd | Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

How to Take Advantage of the Latest Business Trends of 2018   

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
the small blue '+' sign indicates where you can add a video to your Instagram story | PixieMe | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

4 Reasons why you Should be Using Instagram as a Marketer       

Chris ParbeyShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook to Display Ads On Instagram's Explore Page                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Upguard.com
Technology 2 min read

48 Million Data Records Leaked by a Private Intelligence Firm

Rechelle AnnShare
Faithie | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

3 Secret Recipes to Make Your Content Go Viral                             

Edgy UniverseShare
Wangbar | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

6 Things AI can do now That it Couldn’t do Last…             

Juliet ChildersShare
Alexander Nix, CEO, Cambridge Analytica | Web Summit | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

Political Consultancy Firm, Cambridge Analytica, Announces Shutdo...

Rechelle AnnShare
Ink Drop | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

You Can Now Buy IG Followers from a Vending Machine                   

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.