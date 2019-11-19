search
Satellite Startup Delivers First High-Bandwidth Internet to Arctic

Satellite startup Kepler Communications has delivered the very first high-bandwidth internet connection to researchers stationed in the Arctic.

Sumbo Bello Nov 19, 2019
The harsh environment of the polar region has always prevented residents from enjoying high-speed internet connection.

For example, it’s challenging to dig-up the land to install the terrestrial high-bandwidth network. While a satellite-based system is a more viable option, it is far from reliable. The connection is usually spotty, or slow at best.

Now a small satellite company called Kepler Communications has changed that. The company has managed to deliver superfast satellite-based broadband to a German icebreaker ship stationed in the arctic.

The connection speed exceeds most standards of high-speed internet by reaching over 100 Mbps. So, aside from streaming the latest Netflix shows, the superfast internet will enable the researchers to transfer data back to their colleagues onshore.

In a press release, Kepler Communications said:

“Kepler Communications has demonstrated delivering over 100Mbps connectivity service in the Arctic region to the German icebreaker Polarstern. The demonstration marks the first time in history that the central Arctic is successfully connected through a high-bandwidth satellite network.”

Currently, the network connection speed ranges between 38 Mbps and 120 Mbps.

Delivering High-Bandwidth Internet Via Satelite

According to Kepler Communications, two polar-orbiting satellites are responsible for providing the high-bandwidth internet in the region.

The vessel is located around 85 degrees north, and it’s home to the MOSAiC scientific expedition – the most extensive research expedition ever to the North Pole. So, high-speed internet is necessary to boost the quality of research gathered and an efficient transfer of data.

Despite the impressive feat, the recent influx of communication satellites has raised concerns among scientists.

Kepler Communications already has two other satellite – KIPP and CASE – in the planet’s orbit. And the company intends to launch another –TARS – later this year.

Kepler also has plans to release about 200 nanosatellites into orbit within the next four years. Similarly, Elon Musk‘s company, SpaceX, requested permission to operate 30,000 satellites in space.

With so many bright moving objects in the sky, scientists are worried that this could be the end of ground-based astronomy as we know it.

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

