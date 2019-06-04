search
Science 3 min read

Game Changer: Renewable Power Sources Become Cheapest Global Energy Source

Renewable power sources are already the least-cost option for electricity in many countries, says a new comprehensive cost study from IRENA.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 04, 2019 at 5:45 am GMT
Renewable power sources | Image courtesy of Pixabay

Renewable power sources | Image courtesy of Pixabay

Coal and other fossil fuels have helped the human civilization to make an astronomical rise that, in just about a century, it reshaped the face of Earth and ushered in the Anthropocene as a new geological epoch.

We can’t keep our business as usual forever with an economy highly-reliant on polluting energy sources, primarily since renewable power technologies can provide clean electricity.

What’s more, is that renewable power is also more and more competitive cost-wise.

The economic profitability of renewable energies against fossil fuels continues to increase over the years.

Per a new comprehensive cost study, renewables energy sources already represent the least-cost source of electricity already in many markets around the globe.

Renewable Power at its Cheapest

Across many parts of the world, the rapid deployment of renewable energy technologies is driving costs down, and their business profitability up.

In its latest report, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) discusses the renewable power market in the world from a cost point of view.

According to IRENA’s report, Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2018, renewables are the cheapest source of power in many markets of the world.

Renewable technologies competitiveness is growing, and the decrease in power production costs is projected to continue over the next years.

The power generation costs of all commercially available renewable energy technologies have dropped by an average 11% year-on-year.

Electricity cost drop percentages for each of the renewable power generation technologies were as follow:

  • Concentrated solar power: – 26%
  • Bioenergy: – 14%
  • Solar Photovoltaic (PV): – 13%
  • Onshore wind: – 13%
  • Hydropower: -12%
  • Geothermal: -1%
  • Offshore wind: -1%

Read More: Historic First: Renewables in the U.S Now Bigger Than Coal

IRENA says that within its global database, 77% of onshore wind farms and 83% of the utility-scale solar PV capacities, set to be commissioned in 2020, should provide cheaper power than the cheapest new fossil-fueled options.

Furthermore, the report also finds that:

  • Onshore wind and solar PV power are now, frequently, less expensive than any fossil-fuel option, without financial assistance.
  • New solar and wind installations will increasingly undercut even the operating-only costs of existing coal-fired plants.
  • Low and falling technology costs make renewables the competitive backbone of energy decarbonization – a crucial climate goal.
  • Cost forecasts for solar PV and onshore wind continue to be revised as new data emerges, with renewables consistently beating earlier expectations.

Driving these dropping costs down and down are the maturing technologies that allow the improvement in production processes and reduce operating costs. Continuing cost declines of basically all renewable power technologies provide low-cost decarbonization solutions to the world’s energy and climate problems.

“We must do everything we can to accelerate renewables if we are to meet the climate objectives of the Paris Agreement. Today’s report sends a clear signal to the international community: Renewable energy provides countries with a low-cost climate solution that allows for scaling up action,” said Francesco La Camera, IRENA’s Director-General, in a statement.

Read More: Report: Global Shift To 100% Renewables Will Be Here By 2050

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Multiple studies have shown that a climate action based economy is the best way of boosting the global market, but are policymakers ready to listen? | Image By Lightspring | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Make it Rain: Why A Climate Action Model Will be the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Arenal volcano, Costa Rica | Matyas Rehak | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Can We Go 100% Renewable Energy For A Whole Year? Costa…

William McKinneyShare
This new patent filing could revolutionize our modern power grids. | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

U.S Navy Files Patent for Room Temperature Superconductor       

Zayan GuedimShare
Texas is set to become one of the largest producers of renewable energy in the U.S. | Image By Sean Pavone | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Why Texas Will be the Center of the American Renewable Revolution

Juliet ChildersShare
The Visitor Center at Apple Park, Cupertino, CA | Valeriya Zankovych | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Every Apple Office and Data Center Powered by Renewable Energy So...

Rechelle AnnShare
We are nearing the point of mastering the resources of our planet. However, what will this mean for the future of our civilization? | Image by Alexander Mozymov | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

New Variation of Kardashev Scale Developed                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers have discovered a new way of stabilizing fusion reactor plasma with the use of microwaves. | Image By kmls | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers use Microwaves to Stabilize Fusion Reactor Plasma

Zayan GuedimShare
Nuttawut Uttamaharad | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

Top Energy Providers Invest Heavily in Renewables                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a new breakthrough, we may soon be able to create practical fusion reactors. | Image by Efman | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Feasible Fusion Power May Soon Become a Reality                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by GiroScience | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

2D Material Energy Storage set to Become Commercially Viable 

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

China to Ban Cryptocurrency Mining                                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
The Georgia Guidestones | Ajmexico | Georgia Guidestones | Flickr | CC BY 2.0
Science 5 min read

Sustaining Humanity's Growth With a 'Full Earth'                         

Zayan GuedimShare
The Toyota Mirai | ssl.toyota.com
Technology 4 min read

A Look at the Latest in Clean Tech Cars                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Techexplore
Science 3 min read

Microalgae Study Leads to Solar Energy Breakthrough                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Toyota Makes All EV and Hybrid Patents Public                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Science Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

MIT Develops New Way to Triple Thermal Electricity Output       

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.