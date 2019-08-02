search
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Harvest Static Electricity From Rotating Tire

Japanese researchers developed an energy-harvesting device that can collect the static electricity produced by vehicle tires.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 02, 2019 at 5:00 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

The engineers at the Japanese tire company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries have teamed up with a research team at the Kansai University, led by Professor Hiroshi Tani. Together, they developed a system that reportedly collects the static electricity that a vehicle tire generates.

The whole set-up is divided into two parts: the car tire and a unique energy-harvesting device in it.

The engineers created the device using two layers of rubber, each covered in an electrode. Then, there’s a negatively charged film that interfaces with a positively charged one.

The result was an energy harvester that serves as a source of clean energy. It could convert the static electricity from the rotation of the tire into power that the vehicle use.

But how exactly does it work? Well, it involves taking advantage of a type of static electricity called frictional charging.

Frictional charging is a process that results in a transfer of electrons between two objects that are rubbed together. That means when the tire’s footprint deforms during rotation, it generates electric power.

According to reports, the tire maker has already developed a prototype that actually produces electricity while you drive. Bear in mind that the whole process occurs in the tire itself, not the wheel.

Sumitomo’s Static Electricity Harvesting Prototype Tire

Image Credit: Kansai University

Beneath the thread of most modern-day tires, you’ll find a layered design of liners, belts, and sidewalls. But, Sumitomo’s prototype contained more.

Instead of harvesting the static electricity from regular tires, the company created tires that could generate the energy actively. Basically, any thread deformation that occurs in the moving tire leads to frictional charging, and subsequently static electricity.

With this innovative tire concept, the smallest amount of electricity could make all the difference. You can use it to power accessories such as radios, dashboard lights, or according to Sumitomo, a tire pressure monitor.

In a statement to the press, the tire manufacturer said:

“We are confident that the results of this latest research will lead to practical applications for this new technology as a power source for sensors used in TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) and other automotive devices, contributing to the creation of future services that make use of various digital tools without any need for batteries.”

Sumitomo intends to continue the development of the technology with the assistance of the Japan Science and Technology Agency. With any progress, our tires could soon serve more purpose than ensuring the car doesn’t lose grip.

Read More: New Device Creates Electricity From Snowfall

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

1 Infinite Loop - Apple Headquarters - Cupertino | Luis Villa del Campo | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Apple to Invest $300 Million USD in China Clean Energy Fund   

Rechelle AnnShare
Arenal volcano, Costa Rica | Matyas Rehak | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Can We Go 100% Renewable Energy For A Whole Year? Costa…

William McKinneyShare
Christopher Wood | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How Iceland is Leading a Geothermal System Revolution               

John NShare
Artistic representation of high-spin pairs forming in a YPtBi crystal, leading to unconventional superconductivity. | Emily Edwards, University of Maryland
Science 4 min read

New Type of Superconductivity Phenomenon Discovered by Researcher...

Rechelle AnnShare
Nuttawut Uttamaharad | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

Top Energy Providers Invest Heavily in Renewables                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Ezume Images | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Now Able to Measure Electrons on the Attosecond Scale

Zayan GuedimShare
Ocean University of China | Admissions.cn
Technology 3 min read

Rain is no Problem for These All-Weather Solar Panels               

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a new breakthrough, we may soon be able to create practical fusion reactors. | Image by Efman | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Feasible Fusion Power May Soon Become a Reality                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by Stephen Alvey | Michigan Engineering
Science 4 min read

Lightwave Computing Could Make Traditional Computing Methods Obso...

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a Soviet accident, we now have scientific evidence of what happens when a human is hit square in the face with a set of particles travelling at the speed of light. | Image By TTP999 | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Anatoli Bugorski: The Man Who Took a Proton Beam to the… 

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

RISE 2017: Join in With the Northeast's Prestige Technology Event

StephanieShare
The Visitor Center at Apple Park, Cupertino, CA | Valeriya Zankovych | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Every Apple Office and Data Center Powered by Renewable Energy So...

Rechelle AnnShare
A Wafer of the Latest D-Wave Quantum Computers | Steve Jurvetson | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Researchers use Quantum Principle to Control States of Matter in...

Rechelle AnnShare
Prof. Alberto Salleo and graduate student Scott Keene | news.stanford.edu
Science 4 min read

Artificial Synapse Gives way to Low-Energy, High Performance Neur...

PaigeShare
Doesn't look like much, but this plasma containment device could eventually power the world. | ITER.org
Science 4 min read

ITER Project Brings us Closer to Viable, Large-scale Fusion Power

Zayan GuedimShare
Colorado farmers are now finding financial security in the introduction of wind turbines to their land. | Image by Thomas Barrat | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Wind Power to Become the Next Cash Crop for Colorado Farmers 

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.