search
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Toughen Glass Using Silicon Carbide Nanoparticles

Using silicon carbide nanoparticles, scientists from UCLA reinforced the atomic structure of glass to toughen it against impacts.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 18, 2019 at 5:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles have developed a new way of making glass five times tougher than any we’ve ever seen. It involves strengthening the atomic structure using silicon carbide nanoparticles.

The word “toughness” in material science refers to how much energy a material can absorb and deform without fracturing.

The ceramics and glass that we have right now are often reinforced using surface treatments such as chemical coatings. While this method could prevent the material from easily breaking, it still doesn’t change the fact that they are brittle.

So, the mechanical engineers and materials scientists at UCLA decided to address this issue. Taking a cue from the atomic structure of metals, the researchers decided to create a tougher glass.

The study’s principal investigator and Raytheon Professor of Manufacturing at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering, Xiaochun Li said:

“The chemical bonds that hold glass and ceramics together are pretty rigid, while the bonds in metals allow some flexibility.”

According to the researcher, when the impact on glass and ceramics is strong enough, a substantially vertical fracture will move through the material. Metal, on the other hand, can withstand more impact.

That’s because the chemical bonds in metals can serve as a shock absorber. When something impacts it, the atoms can move around while still maintaining the structure.

This led to an interesting hypothesis.

How to Make Glass Tougher Using Silicon Carbide

An electron microscope image of a new, tougher glass developed at UCLA, showing how nanoparticles (rounded, irregular shapes) deflect a crack and force it to branch out. | Image Credit: SciFacturing Lab/UCLA

The researchers hypothesized that infusing glass with nanoparticles of silicon carbide – a metal-like ceramic – could make it tougher. Hence, it could absorb more energy before failing.

To confirm their suspicion, the team added the nanoparticles into a molten glass at 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This ensures that the silicon carbide disperses evenly.

After the material solidified, the embedded nanoparticle served as a form of roadblocks to potential fracture. Rather than a straight line on impact, the silicon carbide forced the breach to disperse into tiny networks.

That way, the glass could absorb significantly more energy before any damage would occur.

Past attempts at using nanoparticles to toughen glass had been mostly unsuccessful. The researchers could not spread the nanoparticles evenly, and the resulting material had uneven toughness.

Although the UCLA team’s newly developed glass block is somewhat milky, Li believes they could adapt the process to make more transparent glass. By then, it should be ready for industrial and architectural use.

We could get sturdier glass tables, doors, and even engine components.

Read More: New Space-Proof Materials use old Ceramics Tech for Next-gen Propulsion

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

HIV-infected H9 T cell | NIAID | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers Reactivate T Cells To Help Fight Cancer                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Alley cropping | U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

MIT Researchers Develop Genetic Tool to Improve Plants' Resistanc...

Rechelle AnnShare
Rendering of a carbon nanotube, measured in the nanoscale. | NASA
Technology 3 min read

A New Graphene Production Method for Smaller Semiconductors   

Zayan GuedimShare
Clavivs | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

New Evidence Shows Life on Earth Started Earlier Than Previously...

Zayan GuedimShare
Vadim Sadowski | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New Space-Proof Materials use old Ceramics Tech for Next-gen Prop...

Zayan GuedimShare
Ah, the nebular cloud, where planetary systems are born. | Jivacore | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Galactic Archaeology and the key to Mapping Star DNA                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Lipid Nanoparticles, Efficient Delivery Vehicle for CRISPR/Cas9

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Artificial DNA and Hydrogel for Sequential Drug Release Developed

Zayan GuedimShare
An FDA staff scientist studies chain reactions in stem cells in an FDA laboratory on the National Institutes of Health campus in Bethesda | FDA | Flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Researchers Derived Sensory Interneurons From Stem Cells for the...

Rechelle AnnShare
Skyrmions are one science's most elusive quasiparticles. But now, new research may shed light on the magnetic particle. | Image By SPbPhoto | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Skyrmions Could be Key to Global Data Storage Shortage             

Zayan GuedimShare
Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Scientists use Nanotechnology to Give Mice Infrared Vision     

Rechelle AnnShare
Jianliang Xiao | University of Colorado, Boulder
Science 4 min read

Fully Recyclable, Self-Healing Electronic Skin Developed         

Rechelle AnnShare
Although promising, nanomaterials still provide plenty of challenges. Now, researchers may have found the key to creating them on a large scale. | Image By HaHanna | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Create the new Periodic Table of Nanomaterials     

Zayan GuedimShare
Water, the cornerstone of all life on Earth, is still a mystery to us in many ways. Now, scientists may have discovered new properties that could lead to new methods of harvesting clean energy. | Image By Kindlena | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Find new Properties of Water Molecules                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Georgy Shafeev | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Gold Nanoparticles + Microlasers = Better Frequency Comb Tech

William McKinneyShare
Nikamo | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Diagnostic Breathalyzer Identifies 17 Diseases in a Single Breath

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.