search
Science 3 min read

Gold-Glued Molecular Cages for Targeted Drug Delivery

For the first time, physicists used gold glue to create molecular cages with a shape not found in nature or even predicted by mathematics.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 12, 2019 at 9:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

First developed in the early 2000s, molecular cages or nanocages, are hollow nanostructures with porous walls.

Scientists have used self-assembling protein molecules to build nanocages of different shapes and sizes for biomedical applications, like controlled drug delivery.

The tunable structure of nanocages allows them to trap therapeutic or diagnostic molecules inside their walls to deliver them on-demand.

Gold-Bonded Spherical Molecular Cages

International researchers report their “impossible” achievement in molecular cages: they created a nanocage with an incomparable spherical shape.

The team claimed their breakthrough to be “unparalleled in nature or even in mathematics.”

The researchers who built this “impossible sphere” was headed by the Heddle Initiative Research Unit at the Japanese RIKEN Institute in Wako.

Technically speaking, a nanocage is a polyhedron, a geometric figure with six or more flat faces. From the five Platonic polyhedra, geometry limits scientists to build nanocages with only three shapes. Those are the tetrahedron (4 plane faces), the octahedron (8 faces), and the icosahedron (20 faces).

Theoretically, they shouldn’t end up with this shape using the outline of an equilateral triangle as building bricks.

“Fortunately, Platonic idealism is not a dogma of the physical world. If you accept certain inaccuracies in the solid figure being constructed, you can create structures with shapes that are not found in nature, what’s more, with very interesting properties,” says Dr. Tomasz Wrobel from the Cracow Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences.

The team built a nanocage shaped like a sphere out of 24 protein rings each with eleven walls. The structure of this molecular cage is ultrastable, and scientists can control its assembly and disassembly.

It’s the addition of a gold glue, or gold (i)-triphenylphosphine, that triggers the self-assembly of protein rings. However, researchers weren’t sure gold atoms would form a permanent chemical bond between the rings of the nanocage.

Using spectroscopic imaging and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, they showed that the gold “really did form bonds with sulphur atoms in cysteines.” They noted:

“In other words, in a difficult, direct measurement, we proved that gold ‘glue’ for bonding protein rings in cages really does exist.”

The 24 walls of this “impossible” nanocage were held together using 120 gold atoms to form a structure with an outer diameter of 22 nanometres and an inner diameter of 16 nm.

“This work establishes an approach for linking protein components into robust, higher-order structures and expands the design space available for supramolecular assemblies to include previously unexplored geometries,” write authors of the paper.

Read More: Researchers Toughen Glass Using Silicon Carbide Nanoparticles

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Aside from getting a blinged-out grill, golad and diamond are incredibly useful materials in technology. | Deyan Georgiev | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

3 Ways Industry 4.0 Uses Diamonds and Gold                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Hydrogen One Smartphone | RED.com
Technology 4 min read

Hydrogen One: The World's First Virtual Reality Smartphone     

Rechelle AnnShare
Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Scientists use Nanotechnology to Give Mice Infrared Vision     

Rechelle AnnShare
Researchers have created a new quantum dots structure which could pave the way to truly scalable quantum computers. | Image By Alexey Godzenko | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Graphene Quantum Dots Structure Discovered by Researchers

Zayan GuedimShare
With this new process, creating quantum dots could become easier than ever. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover Method of Reducing Cost of Quantum Dots 

Rechelle AnnShare
Although promising, nanomaterials still provide plenty of challenges. Now, researchers may have found the key to creating them on a large scale. | Image By HaHanna | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Create the new Periodic Table of Nanomaterials     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Hacking FGFR1 Gene for Future Treatment of Diseases                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Antoine2K | Shutterstock.como
Science 3 min read

The Future Could be Made of "Artificial Atoms" or Nanocrystals

Zayan GuedimShare
Llamas, along with being some of the fluffiest animals on the planet, may now be one of the most beneficial to the human race thanks to antibodies derived from their biological systems. | Image by Kellen Slight | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Antibody Derived From Llamas may Provide Cure for Human Diseases

Zayan GuedimShare
People-Image-Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Silver Lining Found in Swiss Sewage Could be a Future Circular…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

The Real Reason why Diamonds, Gold and Silver are Valuable     

PaigeShare
Lung Mesothelium Vetpathologist | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Mesothelioma Treatment and Diagnosis Improved by Nanotechnology

Alexander DeShare
Equipment used for nanofabrication | The Researchers
Science 3 min read

Researchers can now Shrink 3D Objects to Nanoscale                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 4 min read

NASA's Chasing Psyche 16, an Asteroid Worth Quintillions of Dolla...

Zayan GuedimShare
Ktsdesign | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

How the First Ever 'Molecular Robot' Modifies Molecules           

Zayan GuedimShare
typographyimages | Pixabay.com
Science 4 min read

Breakthrough Neuropathic Pain Treatment Discovered                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.