Google Adds New Schema Support for Retailer Shipping Data

Edgy Universe Sep 23, 2020 at 7:19 am GMT
Edgy Universe
Sep 23, 2020 at 7:19 am GMT
200 Degrees / Pixabay.com

200 Degrees / Pixabay.com

Google introduces a new schema.org markup for retailer shipping data, allowing sellers to add shipping cost withouth going through Google Merchant.

According to Google, most buyers consider shipping data — such as cost and expected delivery times — before making purchase decisions. Furthermore, users tend to abandon carts due to uncertain shipping costs.

That’s why Google displays shipping cost information in specific result types, including the free listings on Google Search. That way, the details would be available to shoppers across the search engine.

There’s just one small problem.

Retailers who want to add the shipping cost information must go through Google Merchant Center. While the tool is no doubt useful, it’s not accessible to everyone.

In other words, some retailers don’t have an active Google Merchant Center account. As a result, they can’t display their shipping information on the search engine.

But that’s about to change. Yesterday, Google announced a new way for sellers to share shopping details with Google Search.

In a blog post announcement, Shopping Product Manager at Google, Kyle Kelly wrote:

“Starting today, we support shippingDetails schema.org markup as an alternative way for retailers to be eligible for shipping details in Google Search results.”

Here’s what you should know about the new schema markup.

About the New Schema Support for Retailer Shipping Data

Phone displaying retailer shipping data
New Schema.org support for retailer shipping data / Google Webmaster Central Blog

The new markup allows sellers to add details around their shipping options on a product-by-product basis. Such components include the delivery cost as well as the expected delivery times.

After adding the ShippingDetails schema, Google can then display the information in the product results section. According to Google, it could appear in the overview and store tabs for a specific product result.

With that said, the markup is only shown in the United States, in English, and on mobile devices.

Google has been working to enhance sellers’ experience on its properties.

In June, the search giant announced that retailers could list their products across different Google surfaces, including Search, for free. Just recently, it has introduced features to boost local stores in search results.

Now, the company hopes to further support sellers on its platform with the new schema support for shipping data.

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

