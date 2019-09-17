search
Technology 2 min read

Google Announces its October 15th Hardware Event

Google will be hosting its annual hardware event in October and people are already anticipating the launch of its Pixel 4 smartphone and other devices.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 17, 2019 at 7:30 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

It’s time to “come see a few new things made by Google.”

Google has invited the media to its October 15th hardware event in New York City. Along with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the event should feature other new devices such as the Pixelbook 2 and a new Google Home speaker.

Back in June, Google confirmed the Pixel 4’s existence in a tweet – a move that’s unusual among tech companies. Not only did the tech company offer an early glimpse of the new device, but one month later, we got an ad.

The advertisement showed off the upcoming Pixel’s array of sensors that could scan a person’s face for secure authentication. That’s right; Google has developed its version of FaceID.

Thanks to the company’s Project Soli technology, Pixel 4 will also support hand gesture commands. In addition, Google teased possible 90Hz displays.

Since this early previews, several waves of leaks has followed, from a hands-on video to an endless assortment of photos from The Verge. Well now, Google is officially set to announce the device at its NY hardware event.

Image Credit: Google

Other Devices To Be Announced At Google’s 2019 Hardware Event

Last year, after the Pixel Slate failed to live up to its potential, Google canceled the line altogether. The tech giant decided to stop creating Android tablets.

Instead, the company has chosen to focus on the Pixelbook laptop. That means Google could announce a sequel to the 2017 laptop at the upcoming event.

It’s also possible that Google will announce a Nest Mini smart speaker to replace the Home Mini. The report suggests that the new speaker will be visually similar to the outgoing model, but with an audio jack and wall mount.

With that said, everything else is less certain. But, as usual, the Pixels won’t be the only stars of the show.

During its 2018 hardware event, Google introduced the Pixel Slate and Google Nest Hub alongside the Pixel 3 and 3XL. There was also a refreshed chrome cast streaming device, among other things.

Read More: 24 Trojan-Infected Apps Got Removed From Google Play Store

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Googleplex - The corporate headquarters complex of Google, Inc. and its parent company Alphabet Inc., located at Mountain View, Sta. Clara County, California | CC Google
Technology 4 min read

Google to Support AI Startups Through Developers Launchpad Studio

Rechelle AnnShare
Captcha requests have been around since the early days of the internet. You may think they're obsolete and replaced now though, right? Wrong. | Image By Georgejmclittle | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Why Captcha Requests are Here to Stay                                               

Juliet ChildersShare
pnDl | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How VR Will Make Humanity More Responsible                                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Google's Multi-Million Dollar Cold Fusion Project Fails           

Rechelle AnnShare
Lenovo Smart Assistant | Lenovo.com
Technology 3 min read

Lenovo Smart Assistant Tries to be Like Amazon Echo                   

William McKinneyShare
A bunch of pop-up ads cluttering the screen | Daniel Oines | Flickr.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Will now Block Annoying Online Ads in Chrome                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Charnsitr | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

Hreflang: How to Use Google to Drive Site Traffic                       

StephanieShare
stevepb | Pixabay.com
Marketing 5 min read

10 Ways to Prep Your eCommerce Store for the Holidays               

Chris ParbeyShare
George W. Bailey | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Echo Dot one day Only Sale                                                       

Brett ForsbergShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls Out June 2019 Core Update to Improve Search Relevanc...

Rechelle AnnShare
Google analytics overview. | WDNet Creation | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Google Analytics                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Fake news is everywhere these days. Now, a Google Chrome extension hopes to help readers trust their news sources a little more. | Image By Monster Ztudio | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How a Google Extension Hopes to Diminish Fake News Spread       

Juliet ChildersShare
Twin Design | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

3 Basic Social Media Marketing Mistakes to Avoid in 2018         

William McKinneyShare
This is what QWOP was going for, right? | Robuart | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Google’s DeepMind AI Recreates Viral Browser Game QWOP         

Juliet ChildersShare
Introducing ARCore Kit | Google VR | Screenshot from youtube.com
Technology 4 min read

ARCore Kit by Google Radically Improves Mobile AR Tech             

Rechelle AnnShare
RoSonic | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Code-Mixing and Bilingual Speakers Will Drive Microsoft AI Person...

StephanieShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.