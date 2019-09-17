Google Announces its October 15th Hardware Event

It’s time to “come see a few new things made by Google.”

Google has invited the media to its October 15th hardware event in New York City. Along with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the event should feature other new devices such as the Pixelbook 2 and a new Google Home speaker.

Back in June, Google confirmed the Pixel 4’s existence in a tweet – a move that’s unusual among tech companies. Not only did the tech company offer an early glimpse of the new device, but one month later, we got an ad.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

The advertisement showed off the upcoming Pixel’s array of sensors that could scan a person’s face for secure authentication. That’s right; Google has developed its version of FaceID.

Thanks to the company’s Project Soli technology, Pixel 4 will also support hand gesture commands. In addition, Google teased possible 90Hz displays.

Since this early previews, several waves of leaks has followed, from a hands-on video to an endless assortment of photos from The Verge. Well now, Google is officially set to announce the device at its NY hardware event.

Other Devices To Be Announced At Google’s 2019 Hardware Event

Last year, after the Pixel Slate failed to live up to its potential, Google canceled the line altogether. The tech giant decided to stop creating Android tablets.

Instead, the company has chosen to focus on the Pixelbook laptop. That means Google could announce a sequel to the 2017 laptop at the upcoming event.

It’s also possible that Google will announce a Nest Mini smart speaker to replace the Home Mini. The report suggests that the new speaker will be visually similar to the outgoing model, but with an audio jack and wall mount.

With that said, everything else is less certain. But, as usual, the Pixels won’t be the only stars of the show.

During its 2018 hardware event, Google introduced the Pixel Slate and Google Nest Hub alongside the Pixel 3 and 3XL. There was also a refreshed chrome cast streaming device, among other things.