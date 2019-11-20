search
Technology 2 min read

Google Assistant to Serve as News Host for Audio Stories

Google Assistant will now serve as a news host for people, allowing users to command the virtual assistant to play a mix of news and audio stories.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 20, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Google Assistant will start serving as a news host on connected devices, delivering audio stories from various news websites.

Digital audio is fast becoming a big deal.

Over 75 percent of the U.S. internet users will listen to digital audio formats like podcasts and music streams once a month this year. What’s more, most of these audio listenings occur on a mobile device.

Now, Google has found a new way to tap into the growing digital audio market.

On Tuesday, the search engine company announced a new function called “Your News Update” on its digital assistant. As you may have guessed, the feature provides a mix of audio short stories on command.

A product manager at Google, Liz Gannes, wrote in a blog post:

“Today, we’re introducing Your News Update, a smarter way to listen to the news hosted by the Google Assistant. You can try it today by updating your Assistant news settings.”

So, how does it work?

Google Assistant as a News Host for Audio Stories

Users can activate the News Update feature with the command; “Hey Google, play me the news.” In response, the digital assistant provides a mix of short stories.

The artificial intelligence program sorts the stories based on a user’s interests, history, preferences, and location. Also, users will be able to listen to the top stories from major media websites. These include AP, CBS, Politico, CNN, Fox News, among others

As the listening time increases, Google Assistant can dive deeper into your interests to provide long-form content. Like a news host, the digital assistant would introduce which publishers and updates are next.

Currently, Your News Update is in the English language, and it’s only available in the United States. However, Google says the rest of the world should have access to it in the coming year.

Amazon offers a similar feature called “Flash Briefing” on Alexa-powered devices.

Read More: Google Assistant can now be Accessed via Free Phone Call in India

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How to Save Your Website From Google Penalties                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Amazon has announced that Alexa-powered smart homes are on their way. | Image By Andrey Suslov | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

The Alexa-Powered Smart Home is on the Way                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Presumably, a young social media manager improving her repertoire with some online research at Edgy Labs | Cuncon | Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

5 Unusual Strategies Your Social Media Manager Should Test in 201...

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Uses AI To Fire Low-Productivity Workers                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Wong Yu Liang | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

The Great Firewall, China's new Cybersecurity Law                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

Why Amazon is Dominating Google Shopping                                         

Alexander DeShare
Think of your site like Dr. Frankenstein would (he's got a lot of page views) | Patrimonio Designs LTD | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Informative Facts Regarding Proven Semantic SEO                           

StephanieShare
Image by Toria | shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

Mirai Botnet Origins Predicts Coworking Mindset of Industry 4.0

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls Out June 2019 Core Update to Improve Search Relevanc...

Rechelle AnnShare
Ho Chi Minh City | Tonkinphotography | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Ahead of Controversial Vote, Vietnamese Activists Appeal to Faceb...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

The Highly-Requested Incognito Mode is Coming to Google Maps 

Sumbo BelloShare
Sundar Pichai at Google IO 2017 Keynote | Steven Zimmerman | commons.wikimedia.org
Technology 2 min read

Google I/O 2018 Conference: What to Expect and Live Updates   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

New Google Play Store Malware Avoids SMS Two-Factor Authenticatio...

Rechelle AnnShare
Paste Magazine | Pastemagazine.com
Technology 5 min read

Google Confirms Arrival of Google Assistant on Android TV Today!

Rechelle AnnShare
Google I/O conference 2017 | Google.com
Technology 3 min read

AI for Google I/O: Edgy Labs Predictions Come True                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Amazon go | JJ Merelo | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Plans to Launch Thousands of Cashierless Stores by 2021

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.