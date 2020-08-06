search
Google Brings Lead Form Extension to YouTube Ads

Aug 06, 2020
Edgy Universe
Aug 06, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Kon Karampelas / Unsplash.com

Google has provided a new way for advertisers to capture leads by bringing its lead form extension to YouTube and Discovery campaigns.

In October 2019, Google started testing lead form extension in Search campaigns.

It’s an ad extension that allows advertisers to attach lead forms to ads that appear in search results. So, searchers can submit their information to request or download the report from Google Search ads.

According to Google, lead form extensions provide a new way for marketers to capture leads from their text ad campaigns.

Now Google is bringing the ad extension to other properties. Yesterday, the tech giant announced that lead form extension will now be available on YouTube and Discovery campaigns.

In a blog post, Director of Product Management, Small Business Ads at Google, Kim Spalding wrote:

“Right now, this works with ads on Search, YouTube, and Discovery and is available globally. Later this year, we’ll begin rolling these out across Display campaigns.”

In an early test of the lead form extensions, Jeep reported a tenfold increase in leads. The automakers also pointed out that the extension generated leads at the most efficient cost among all ad platforms.

Here’s how it works.

Using Lead Form Extensions on YouTube and Discovery Campaigns

Lead form extension
Google / Tap into the intent to generate leads

As said earlier, lead forms provide a way for marketers to collect leads directly from their ads.

For search ads, advertisers can add lead forms to their existing campaigns as extensions. On the other hand, lead forms for video campaigns must be added during the campaign creation process.

Alternatively, you can add the ad extension from the campaign settings menu.

Advertisers have two options of lead type when creating video campaignshigher intent or more volume. While you can reach a maximum amount of people with the latter, the former allows you to reach an audience that is likely to be interested in your product.

During campaign creation, advertisers can select the pieces of information that they want from users. These include name, phone number, email, city, country, job title, to name a few.

Along with the standard set of questions, advertisers can also add more specific questions for each vertical. These include queries specific to homeowners, job hunters, the auto industry, and so on.

After that, the marketers can download and managed the captured leads in a CSV file. Note that you can only download leads from the last 30 days.

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

