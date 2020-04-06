search
Google Explains How to Generate Structured Data with JavaScript

In a recently published guideline for developers, Google explained the two ways to generate structured data using JavaScript.

Apr 06, 2020
Image courtesy of Pixabay

Google has published a new developer guide for generating structured data with JavaScript such that it wins in Search.

Today, developers use JavaScript to create websites with lots of dynamic content, including structured data. But, what exactly is structured data?

Structured data is a standardized format of marking up information about a web page to help Google understand its content. That way, the search engine can serve the web page for the appropriate search query.

Developers mark up structured data from items such as articles, local businesses, music, recipe, critic review, videos, etc.

In a recent guide, the tech companies explained the best strategies and implementation methods for generating structured data.

According to Google, there are different ways to generate structured data with JavaScript. However, the most common ones are Google Tag Manager and Custom JavaScript.

Let’s explore further.

Two Ways to Generate Structured Data Using JavaScript

Here are two of the most common ways to generate custom data.

1. Google Tag Manager (GTM)

Generating structured data dynamically with GTM begins with setting up and installing Google Tag Manager on your site. Then, add a new Custom HTML tag to the container.

Next, paste the correct structured data block into the tag content, and install the container as shown in the GTM’s Install section.

To add the tag to your website, consider publishing your container in the GTM interface. After that, you simply have to test your implementation.

2. Custom JavaScript

To generate structured data using custom JavaScript, you must first identify the structured data type that interests you.

Then, edit your website’s HTML to includes a JavaScript snippet. Complete the process by testing your implementation with the Rich Results Test.

Aside from showing if the structured data is eligible for rich results, Google’s Rich Results testing tool also displays warning and errors. There are two ways to conduct this test.

The first involves entering a URL so that Google crawls the page, extracts the structured data, and tests it. On the other hand, you could input the code directly.

Google recommends using the URL input instead of the code input.

The tech company also provides the Structured Data Testing Tool to examine whether the structured data is valid. However, this method doesn’t give feedback on rich results.

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

