Google Introduces People Cards Feature to Search Results

Aug 13, 2020
Edgy Universe

Google India Blog / india.googleblog.com

Google has launched a virtual business card where individuals can highlight their website, social profiles, and other relevant pages.

Finding a famous person on search engines such as Google is relatively easy.

You simply need to type their name into the query box, and information about them pops up. Sometimes, a knowledge-panel would organize the information from a trusted source into a format that’s easy to digest.

But what about people that are not famous? The story is slightly different when you search for someone that’s relatively unknown — or even your name.

Hundreds of thousands of individuals or entities probably share the same name on the internet. As a result, finding a person of interest via Google Search can be challenging.

Expectedly, this poses a problem for anyone looking to build an online presence. This is especially true when a brand is just starting and doesn’t have a website or social media presence.

Google has introduced a new feature in India called people cards to address this issue.

In a blog post announcement, product manager at Google Search, Lauren Clark wrote:

“It’s like a virtual visiting card, where you can highlight your existing website or social profiles you want people to visit, plus other information about yourself that you want others to know.”

Here’s how the feature works.

Using People Cards on Google Search to Build Online Presence

Like the regular knowledge panel, people cards provides a list of information and links about an individual in search results.

Users who claim their people cards can add details such as personal description, location, website, and social media accounts.

That way, clients, employers, or potential customers can quickly find a specific people card owner. Indeed, the feature offers increased visibility for personal brands.

Google noted:

“Our goal with Search is to always make sure people can find helpful and reliable information, so we have a variety of protections and controls in place to maintain the quality of information on people cards.”

To create a people card, first, sign in to your Google account. After that, search for your name or type the keyphrase “add me to Search” in the search engine query box. Then, tap the prompts that appear.

Currently, Google only rolled out people cards for search engine users in India. Hopefully, the tech giant will extend the feature to the rest of the world soon.

