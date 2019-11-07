search
Technology 2 min read

Google Receives Go Signal to Build Smart City in Canada

Two years after Google's Canadian affiliate Sidewalk Labs proposed building the first smart city in Canada, it finally received a go signal for the project.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 07, 2019 at 6:30 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Google has gotten the green light to create a smart city in Canada. To be specific, the Waterfront Toronto board is allowing a Google-affiliate, Sidewalk Labs, to turn an area of Toronto into a tech Utopia.

For a while now, Sidewalk Labs have been working on ways to innovate future urban developments.

Back in 2017, the company won a contract to develop a disused area in Toronto. It then submitted a 1,524-page proposal to the government agency responsible for the development of the area.

While the proposal entails building a mix of offices, retail spaces, and homes, it also features high-tech solutions for urban issues like waste and traffic.

Building a Smart City in Canada

As exciting as it may seem to make a smart city in Canada, the project has enjoyed its fair share of controversies.

First, Sidewalk Labs proposed putting data-collecting sensors around the city, which the board promptly rejected. Aside from data collection, other proposed features include heated roads and an underground delivery system.

However, the Waterfront Toronto board pointed out that some of these proposed features may be overkill. They criticized and described it as “tech for tech’s sake.”

In the end, the Waterfront Toronto permitted Sidewalk Labs to develop 12 acres, instead of the requested 190 acres.

In a statement to the press, Sidewalk Labs said:

“We are encouraged by today’s decision by the Waterfront Toronto board and are pleased to have reached alignment on critical issues with Waterfront Toronto.”

According to the urban innovation company, the smart city could provide 44,000 jobs and affordable housing to 5,000 people within three to four years. Also, residents would enjoy shorter commute times.

Finally, SideWalk Labs stated that the district would be the new standard for a healthy planet, cutting greenhouse gases by 89 percent.

The Challenges With Creating a High-Tech City

Unsurprisingly, building a smart city in Canada raises privacy concerns. While the board rejected Sidewalk Labs’s proposal to collect data, some advocates have expressed reservations about the smart city.

According to the Times, a citizen opposition group, Block Sidewalk, doesn’t want a tech company to govern a city. As such, it demanded that a complete cancellation of the project.

With that said, the smart city construction is not a done deal. There’s still a final formal evaluation of the project as well as public consultation in March 2020.

Read More: Greece’s First Smart City is Showing us the Future of Living

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Household robots will also imitate Michelangelo | Willyam Bradberry | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

9 (Mostly) Household Robots That Will Change the Future           

Juliet ChildersShare
Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

11 Facts That Help Explain the Quantum Computer                           

Zayan GuedimShare
With new funding from some of the biggest players in tech, this is a company to watch out for | Image via GoCardless
Technology 3 min read

Salesforce and Alphabet Invest $75-million USD in GoCardless 

Juliet ChildersShare
Chakrapong Zyn | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Bio-monitoring Contact Lenses Improve Diabetes Treatment         

John NShare
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Mandritoiu | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Why Pittsburgh is on Track to be a 3D Printing Industry…

StephanieShare
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg via Getty
Marketing 4 min read

Let's Hope Streaming Doesn't Turn Into Cable                                 

PaigeShare
Happy Pi Day! | Mark Rademaker | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Google Employee Discovers New Pi Digits in Honor of Pi Day     

Juliet ChildersShare
Chicago, America's third largest city, has pledged to go fully green by 2040. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Chicago Commits to be 100% Renewable by 2040                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Pathdoc | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Makes .new Domain Public for you to use                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Hadrian | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Expands Alexa AI Assistant With Exclusive Deals             

William McKinneyShare
Hulu VR Theater | Hulu.com
Technology 3 min read

Netflix Equals Streaming, but Hulu VR is the Next big Thing   

Zayan GuedimShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 9 min read

Barriers to VR Tech That Oculus Go, Dash, and Project Santa…...

Rechelle AnnShare
The Essential Phone | Essential | essential.com
Technology 7 min read

The Essential Phone Debut and Why You Should Get One                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Amazon Announces "Climate Pledge" to Fight Global Warming       

Sumbo BelloShare
Wikimedia Commons
Technology 5 min read

Get to Know the PAIR Initiative: Google's Newest AI Research Prog...

Rechelle AnnShare
Jeramey Lende | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Here's How Machine Learning is Changing SERP                                 

Chris ParbeyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.