search
Marketing 3 min read

Google Search Console's API Infrastructure Gets an Update

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Aug 07, 2020 at 7:05 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Aug 07, 2020 at 7:05 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Photo Mix / Pixabay.com

Photo Mix / Pixabay.com

Google announced that it has been working to update the infrastructure of the Search Console's API. Here are some of the changes.

Google said that it has been working on upgrading its Search Console‘s API infrastructure over the past years.

You may not have noticed the changes, and that’s because they’re mostly minor. The tech giant points out that its goal was to make the migration as invisible as possible.

Yesterday, Google announced via a blog post that it’s close to completing the upgrade.

search console software engineer, Nati Yosephian wrote.

This change will help Google to improve the performance of the API as demand grows,

You don’t need to worry about these changes if you’re not querying the API yourself. However, if you’ve developed — or you’re using — a software that relies on the Google Search Console API, here’s what you need to know.

Google made three primary changes to the search console’s API infrastructure. These are:

  • Changes on Google Cloud Platform dashboard
  • API key restriction changes
  • Discovery document changes.

Besides the changes, “the API is backward compatible, and there are currently no changes in scope or functionality.”

Let’s delve a little deeper.

A Quick Look at the Changes in Google Search Console API Infrastructure

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Changes

You Adrop in the old API usage report and an increase in the new one
Search Console API changes in Google Cloud Console / webmasters.google.com

In the Google Cloud Console dashboard, you might notice a drop in the old API usage report and an increase in the new one. The screenshot above describes the change.

The tech giant points out that it’s the same API. But, it’s under a new name. Users can now monitor their API usage on the new Google Search Console API page.

API Key Restriction Changes

Users that previously set API key restrictions might need to change them with this update.
Google Search Console API restrictions setting / webmasters.google.com

According to Google, users that previously set API key restrictions might need to change them with this update. Here’s how to do that.

Follow these steps in the credential page to check if you have an API restriction active on your API key.

Also, make sure that you’re not restricting the Seach Console API. That way, your API calls can be automatically migrated to the new API infrastructure.

Discovery Document Changes

Finally, users that are querying the Search Console API using a third-party API library need to update before the year ends. The same is true if you’re querying the Webmaster API discovery document directly.

That’s because Google intends to drop the support in the Webmaster discovery document. “Our current plan is to support it until December 31, 2020,” the search giant said.

Read More: Google Brings Lead Form Extension to YouTube Ads

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

HB Photo / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Adjusts Photo and Video Content Policy For GMB               

Edgy UniverseShare
Quantum processors will likely be untouchable for a while. | graphicINmotion | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New Quantum Physics Level Unlocked: Controllable Qubits           

Zayan GuedimShare
maryna rodyukova / Shutterstock.com
Culture 8 min read

Telework: A Simple Guide to Help you Work From Home Efficiently

Sumbo BelloShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads Introduces an Easier way to Share Audience List     

Edgy UniverseShare
Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

Top 10 Global Searches for the Year 2017 Released by Google   

Rechelle AnnShare
Google just took a leaf out of the Star Wars book by adopting new physical security methods. | Image By Bennian | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Star Wars-Inspired Google Implements Use of Physical Security Key...

Juliet ChildersShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Google Maps Lets you Explore These 6 Extraterrestrial Worlds 

Zayan GuedimShare
AekaPhoto / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Featured Snippets now Count as One of Ten Organic Listings     

Edgy UniverseShare
Center of Copenhagen, Denmark | S-F | Shutterstock.,com
Technology 3 min read

Denmark has Hired the World's First Tech Ambassador                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Captcha requests have been around since the early days of the internet. You may think they're obsolete and replaced now though, right? Wrong. | Image By Georgejmclittle | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Why Captcha Requests are Here to Stay                                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Outdated Marketing Strategies You Should Stop Using                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Leremy | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Google, Apple, and Others Prepare the Workforce for Automation

Zayan GuedimShare
Rvlsoft | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

5 Tips for Boosting Audience Engagement with Facebook               

Zayan GuedimShare
Modal Windows can be an excellent addition to any site, as long as you know how to use them correctly. ¦ Pro Symbols / Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

3 Rules for SEO-friendly Modal Windows                                             

Brett ForsbergShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Deep Learning Tool can Find Bugs in Software Updates         

Sumbo BelloShare
mohamed Hassan / Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Marketing How-To: The Best Time to Post on YouTube                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.