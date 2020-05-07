Google now Suggests Search Queries Based on Recent Activity

Google appears to be suggesting search queries based on the recent activities of logged-in users. However, the feature is not available to everyone yet.

Google Search has undergone several changes over the years.

Aside from connecting its other products and services, Google has also added a plethora of features to Search. This results in one of the most convenient ways to find relevant answers to queries.

Yet, Google doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

In a recent post, Android Police reported a small but exciting addition to Google Search. According to the post, Google is now showing suggested search queries based on a user’s recent activity.

The suggestion appears below the search bar as an alternate search query in a bold and italicized font.

Here’s how it works.

How the new Alternate Search Queries on Google Works

As said earlier, the alternate queries are based on your previous activities.

For example, input for the term “Google Home” on the search engine, followed by the term “noise-canceling headphones.” In the result page, you’ll notice an alternate search term below the query box.

Based on the previous search term, Google would assume that you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones with Google Assistant. Clicking on the suggestion will then deliver a search result for the query.

According to Search Engine Land, the alternate search term only pops up when you’re logged into your Google account. It doesn’t work when you’re searching using the incognito mode on Chrome.

Also, since the feature seems to be rolling out silently via a server-side update, many users are yet to see it. That means it could be a while before you can use the alternate search option.

On the other hand, it could be a new UI/UX test. Google may want to assess how people react to suggestions based on their recent activities before making the change permanent.

Whether the feature is temporary or permanent, we’ll keep you update you on further developments