search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Starts Beta Testing New Ad Extension for Advertisers

Google is currently testing a lead form ad extension that would help marketers capture the interest of potential customers using Google Search.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 23, 2019 at 6:30 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Google has started beta testing a new ad extension for advertisers, and it’s a lead form extension in Search ads.

According to the search engine giant, lead form extensions help marketers capture interest when potential customers are searching for their company, products, or services on Google. That means advertisers that are looking to capture leads from their text ad campaigns now have a new way of doing just that.

Thanks to this new ad extension, searchers can now submit their information to request or download reports from Google Search ads. You just have to be eligible to use it.

To create and use lead form extension, Google says your account must be in a non-sensitive vertical or sub-vertical. With that said, being in these account categories doesn’t still guarantee eligibility.

So, how does the new extension work?

How to Use Google’s New Ad Extension for Search Ads

Like the promotion extensions, the lead extensions also displays in a call-out box with a clipboard. Here’s how to attach the extension to your Search ads.

First, you must sign in to your Google Ads account and click Ads & extension. Then scroll to the top of the page to select Extensions.

Click the plus icon + to select “Lead form extension,” then review and accept the terms of service. At this point, you should be able to attach the ad extension to your Search campaign.

Simply create the extension by choosing the call-to-action and input the extension text. Next, create your lead form by entering the following information:

  • Headline
  • Business name
  • Description

You can also add a header image as well. Finally, enter the URL to your privacy policy.

So, why is the lead form extension a big deal?

As said earlier, the convenience that comes with using this ad extension can help marketers generate more leads. However, advertisers still have to pay close attention to the quality of these leads.

Read More: Google to Roll Out New Ways to Reach Your Ideal Customers

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

All raise is one of the many startups aiming at making a difference in the world of business. | Image via allraise.org
Culture 3 min read

All Raise VC Group Wants to Improve Startup Diversity               

Juliet ChildersShare
Google Headquarters | Shawn Collins | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

New Google Subsea Cable to Connect U.S. and Europe                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Soon we'll just let computers do all of the computer stuff. | Markus Spiske | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

New Deep Learning Tool Will Write Code and Develop Apps           

Rechelle AnnShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

NASA to Announce AI's Role in Finding new Planets--Live Stream He...

Zayan GuedimShare
Center of Copenhagen, Denmark | S-F | Shutterstock.,com
Technology 3 min read

Denmark has Hired the World's First Tech Ambassador                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Lenovo Smart Assistant | Lenovo.com
Technology 3 min read

Lenovo Smart Assistant Tries to be Like Amazon Echo                   

William McKinneyShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 9 min read

Barriers to VR Tech That Oculus Go, Dash, and Project Santa…...

Rechelle AnnShare
x9626 | Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

Top Tech Companies With the Most Followers on Instagram you can…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How Artificial Intelligence can Improve Your SEO Efforts         

Edgy UniverseShare
Romolo Tavani | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

How Does Google View Hidden Content?                                                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Geralt | Pixabay
Marketing 4 min read

How the EU Google Antitrust Case Could Affect you                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Willrow Hood | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Twitter Plus Bloomberg for Streaming; What's Next for Fox News

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Huawei ArkOS Leak: An iOS Look-alike That’s Based on Android

Sumbo BelloShare
Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

11 Companies set for a Quantum Leap in Computing                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Google Headquarters | Shawn Collins | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Pentagon AI Project Triggered Mass Resignation at Google         

Rechelle AnnShare
A view from Usenix NSDI 2017 (of Stony Brook University CS) | @Usenix on Twitter | Usenix.com
Science 3 min read

Thanks to Flowtune, Ultra Fast Page Loading is Here                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.