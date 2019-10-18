search
Marketing 2 min read

Google to Roll Out New Ways to Reach Your Ideal Customers

Google is making it easier for advertisers to reach their ideal customers with affinity audiences and in-market seasonal event segments.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Oct 18, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Pixabay

Pixabay

Google is rolling out new ways for advertisers to reach their ideal customers in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, the search engine company announced its intention to add two new audience targeting options for search campaigns. These include the affinity audiences and in-market seasonal event segments.

The announcement reads:

“Over the coming weeks, we’re rolling out two new ways to reach your ideal customer on Google Search: affinity audiences and seasonal event segments for in-market audiences.”

Let’s break it down, shall we?

Affinity Audiences

Affinity audience helps advertisers raise awareness and drive consideration among people who may be interested in specific products.

While Google is only just rolling out this targeting option for Search, affinity audiences have been around on other services. These include the Google Display Network and Video campaigns for years.

It categorized the audience by interests, based on their browsing behavior. Then, advertisers can create personalized ads to target these audiences or analyze how they interact with the ads.

Examples of interests that are available here include Media & Entertainment, Lifestyle & Hobbies, Home & Garden, and Food & Dining, among others.

In-Market Seasonal Event Segments

Back in 2017, Google introduced the in-market audience to Search to enable advertisers to reach their ideal customers. Like the affinity audiences, this targeting tool uses buyer intent signals such as recent search queries and search activity to build an audience.

As the holiday shopping approaches, Google has decided to add in-market seasonal events – like Black Friday and Christmas – to YouTube and Search. According to the search engine giant, this targeting option is ideal for reaching people with timely offers.

Google noted:

“For example, Toyota used the Black Friday and Christmas segments to focus on shoppers actively looking for their next car. By using these segments, the brand saw a 67% increase in conversion rate and a 34% reduction in cost per conversion.”

Using these Targetting Options to Reach Ideal Customers

Advertisers can use the options above to expand their prospecting campaigns. Instead of using just a specific query intent signal, you’ll be able to reach your ideal customer through their browsing and search signals too.

The in-market is ideal for targeting people that are lower in the sales funnel that are ready to make a purchase. On the other hand, advertisers tend to use affinity audiences for higher-funnel awareness campaigns.

Read More: Google to Make Ad Frequency Management Privacy-Safe Using AI

Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

