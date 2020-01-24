Google's Dataset Search is Officially out of Beta

According to a recent blog post announcement, Google‘s Dataset Search is out of beta. Here’s what you should know about it.

The web is filled with hundreds of millions of datasets that could interest you.

So, Google created Dataset Search in 2018 to provide convenient access to information. From scientific research to sports interests, you can use the dataset to learn about any topic.

For example, if you’re looking to buy a cat, you could find datasets compiling complaints of cats buyers. Similarly, if you enjoy hiking, you can find numbers on participation as well as the injury rates.

According to Google, Dataset Search has indexed nearly 23 million of these datasets. That way, not only will users have quick access to a specific dataset in a single place, but they’ll also have links to the data’s location.

Now, the product is out of beta, and Google has added new features.

In a blog post announcement, research scientists at Google Research, Natasha Noy said:

“Over the past year, people have tried it out and provided feedback, and now Dataset Search is officially out of beta.”

Here’s what’s new.

The New Features in Google’s Dataset Search

Using the feedback from early adopters, Google introduced new features to its Dataset Search.

Now, users can filter the result based on the types of datasets that they wish to access or whether a dataset is available for free. Also, a dataset that involves geographic area now comes with maps.

In addition to making Dataset Search available on mobile, Google says that it has improved the quality of the dataset description.

So, how do you get your content indexed?

The process of getting content indexed on the dataset search engine remains the same. Publishers must use the appropriate schema.org structured data to make their dataset discoverable.

Noy explained:

“Anybody who publishes data can make their datasets discoverable in Dataset Search by using an open standard (schema.org) to describe the properties of their dataset on their own web page.”

According to Google, some of the most popular queries on Dataset Search include weather, dogs, cancer, education, soccer, crime, etc.

