Google's John Mueller Says Heading Tags are a Strong Signal

According to Google's webmaster trends analyst, John Mueller, heading tags send a strong signal to the search engine about what your content is all about.

As anyone who has done competitor research knows, sites can rank well in Google without heading tags.

It has led to the impression that heading tags aren’t relevant anymore. Or it may not even be necessary to rank on the search engine. However, Google clarifies that the reverse is the case.

In a recent Webmaster Central hangout, Google’s John Mueller talked about how heading tags help pages rank.

It all began when someone asked if it mattered whether a page used an H2 heading tag instead of an H1.

“A page without an H1 title will still rank for keywords which is in the H2 title?” the question reads.

In response, Google’s John Mueller pointed out that a page could rank, irrespective of the heading tag used — H1 or H2. In other words, the heading element you use doesn’t matter so much.

“Of course… Will it still? I don’t know if it will still, but it can. It can absolutely,” he said.

But there’s more! The webmaster trend analyst at Google went on to explain the importance of heading tags for ranking.

How Heading Tags Help Pages to Rank on Google

According to Mueller, Google uses the headings on a page to better understand the content.

The Google advocate admitted that there are other ranking factors besides headings. For example, Google looks at the content on its own as well. However, having a clear heading can give the search engine crawlers more information about specific parts of a write-up.

“But sometimes having a clear heading on a page gives us a little bit more information on what that section is about,” says Mueller.

The webmaster trend analyst noted that heading tags are particularly crucial for image SEO.

He continues:

“So, in particular, when it comes to images, that’s something where headings and the context of that image help us a lot to understand where we should be showing that image in search.”

Unlike text, Google doesn’t automatically know when to show an image. So, both the image and landing page rely significantly on the page’s text.

In the end, Mueller confirmed that heading tags are a strong signal that tells Google about each topic on the page. However, it doesn’t matter much whether you put it into an H1 tag, H2 tag, or even H4 tag.